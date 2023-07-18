Several ideas have been presented for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property over the past several months.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved in February to establish a Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee to help present ideas and potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

City officials purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings LLC for about $6 million last year.

The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has met several times during the past few months with various groups and organization presenting different ideas for the property.

Some of the ideas that have been proposed include nature trail along the perimeter of the property, new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, amphitheater, disc golf course, kayak trail, year-round winter activity center and a nine-hole golf course.

Members of the ad hoc committee discussed which ideas they have liked the most so far during a recent meeting.

Several of the committee members indicated that no matter what is established on the property, they would like it to retain some type of nature component.

“I don’t like the idea of a lot of building on there,” Cherie Borowiec, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said. “Keep it natural with some recreational elements.”

Fred Gahl, ad hoc committee member, said he also would like areas of the property to be reserved for nature areas and open space.

“I think we need to make sure we protect the property from having any buildings over a certain amount of square footage,” Gahl said. “I think it’s how Central Park is a sanctuary where nothing else is like it.”

Amphitheater good idea Several of the committee members indicated that they like the idea of an amphitheater being established on the property.

Dave Quickel, ad hoc committee member, said the amphitheater could be used to host concerts, weddings, high school graduations and other events.

“I like the idea of the amphitheater. That’s my favorite idea, so far,” Quickel said. “I’m not opposed to the other ideas, but I like that idea.”

Karen Yancey, executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy and ad hoc committee member, said she also likes the idea of an amphitheater being established on the property.

“I love the amphitheater idea because we can go to all kinds of places in the city, but where can you go sit outside in a theater and watch local entertainment,” Yancey said. “I think that can be a very natural thing.”

Back to a golf course?Henry Sibbing, ad hoc committee member, said he would like a golf course re-established on the property. He said the property already has the infrastructure in place for at least a nine-hole golf course.

He said a golf course would provide additional revenue for the city and it would attract people of all ages to the property.

“It’s the easiest thing. It’s the least expensive thing. There’s a significant revenue production possibility with that nine-hole golf course,” Sibbing said. “Hillmoor has always been a golf course, and I think the community identifies with that as being a recreation center, which includes being a golf course. A golf course out there would provide entertainment for all of our community from ages 5 to 85.”

Michael Krajovic, ad hoc committee member, said he is not certain whether a golf course would generate much revenue for the city. He said a golf course also would require a clubhouse, utilities and parking area, which could be additional expenses for the city.

“It would be nice to see that happen, but it would be difficult to achieve,” Krajovic said. “Very few public courses do make a profit or break even.”

Gahl said he feels a golf course would generate more revenue than anticipated. He said he has talked with several companies that would be interested in establishing a golf course at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

“I have capital partners that would love to come and put the money into it,” Gahl said. “That’s the what if’s we haven’t thought of yet. We can run it and do a revenue share.”

Disc golf is another possibility Members of a local disc golf group, White River Rippers, recently presented a plan to either design a new disc golf course, install new holes to the existing course or have the city maintain the current disc golf course as part of the future plans for the property to the ad hoc committee members.

A disc golf course currently is located near the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Sibbing said a disc golf course could be incorporated with a nine-hole golf course.

“So I think we’re going to hit a lot of check marks with the golf course,” Sibbing said.

Yancey said she feels a disc golf course would be an enjoyable activity to include at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, along with the nature trails.

“As much as people love to hike, we also want to have pieces that are going to appeal to people of different ages in our community,” Yancey said. “I would like to see things that incorporate nature, but it doesn’t have to be all nature.”

Maybe an ice

skating facility?Sibbing said, even though the idea has not been presented at this time, he would like an ice skating facility established on the property.

“I think this community needs an indoor/outdoor ice skating facility for our young people to be able to play hockey,” Sibbing said.

Adam St. Marie, ad hoc committee member, said he would not be in favor of an ice skating facility being constructed at the Hillmoor site.

“I would not want an ice rink there as much as I’m an adult hoping to find some beginners ice skating league to play hockey,” St. Marie said.

The committee members are set to continue to discuss other ideas that have been proposed for the property.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels the committee should begin focusing on some of the main ideas that have been proposed for the former Hillmoor site.

“A couple of weeks ago I went to an economic summit put on by the Kikkoman Foundation. One of the most profound things I think I heard was it’s easy to overthink things with all the various options,” Klein said. “I think we need to come up with the central ideas and then go from there. Our job is to reflect what the community told us what they wanted out there.”

Several of the committee members said it still has to be determined who is going to own or manage any of the facilities that are established at Hillmoor.

Klein proposed establishing a foundation that would work with the Friends of Hillmoor group to determine how the different facilities would be managed.

Gahl said he would like a 10-year plan to be developed for the property.

“I think we want to take steps, make them logical and balanced steps and things that provide all open land and growth, meet immediate needs and have the flexibility of a blank canvas,” Gahl said. “But at the same time, we want the city to always own the property and benefit from the revenue that it produces.”

