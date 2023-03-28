Lake Geneva officials have given final approval to have a handicap parking stall established in front of a Downtown restaurant.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, March 13, to install a handicap parking stall in front of Simple Cafe, 525 Broad St.

The handicap stall was recommended by the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee, March 7, and by the pubic works committee, Feb. 27.

Several residents have requested that a handicap parking stall be established in front of the restaurant.

Former Mayor Tom Hartz, co-owner of Simple Cafe, said he feels another handicap stall is needed near the area of his business.

"We are absolutely in favor of increasing access for all of our residents and all of our visitors," Hartz said. "We think a handicap stall in the 500 block of Broad Street is warranted. There's one across the street. There's one around the corner."

Hartz said he hopes the stall will be accessible for wheelchairs.

"The one across the street has access for wheelchairs. The one around the corner doesn't," Hartz said. "I would respectfully suggest that this one here, that's being contemplated, has access for wheelchairs on that side of Broad Street."

Lake Geneva is required to have 20 handicap parking stalls (2%) among its paid parking stalls. The city currently has 35 handicap parking stalls.

Residents who have a valid handicap placard or license plates may park for free. However, the placard may not be used if the person with the disability is not present.

The fine for a handicap parking violation is $150 in the City of Lake Geneva.