A much-requested handicap parking stall could soon be installed in front of a popular restaurant in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council Public Works Committee unanimously approved, Feb. 27, to establish a handicap parking stall in front of Simple Café, 525 Broad St.

The proposed handicap parking stall still has to be approved by the full city council.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said several residents have requested that a handicap parking stall be established in front of the restaurant.

"This item is the result of customer feedback," Elder said. "I received a couple of phone calls about why there isn't a handicap stall in front of Simple. I directed those constituents to speak with their aldermen, which they did."

Elder said the city is required to have 20 handicap parking stalls (2%) among its paid parking stalls. He said the city currently has about 35 handicap parking stalls.

"But we don’t have one in front of Simple," Elder said. "The closest ones are kind of around the corner on Dodge Street then across the street on the other side of the busy Broad Street."

Elder said the handicap stall would provide better access to Simple Café for residents with disabilities.

"Parking stalls generate about $2,500 a year in revenue," Elder said. "We would be giving that up, but we would also be providing a great service and easy accessibility to a popular business with an additional handicap stall."

Former Mayor Tom Hartz, co-owner of Simple Café, said he is in favor of a handicap stall being installed in front of his restaurant.

"I'm entirely in support of it," Hartz said. "I think it’s a great location for it."

Alderman Tim Dunn asked if the parking stall would be accessible to vans.

Elder said the goal is to make the stall wide enough for vans.

"I think if it we were going to put it in, my recommendation would be to put it on the north end and make it van accessible," Elder said.