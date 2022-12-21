Habitat for Humanity helps install new roof on Delavan resident's garage

A Delavan resident has a new roof on her garage thanks to assistance from the Walworth County Habitat for Humanity.

Representatives from Walworth County Habitat for Humanity helped Marianna Petersen get a new roof installed on the garage of her North Second Street home in early December as part of the organization’s “A Brush with Kindness” program.

Petersen said Delavan officials recently informed her that she had to replace the roof of her garage because of its condition.

She said she then contacted a Walworth County helpline to seek assistance in getting her roof replaced, and they gave her the number of several local organizations including the Walworth County Habitat for Humanity.

She said after contacting Habitat for Humanity, representatives from the organization informed her that they were willing to help.

“Habitat called me back. I filled out all the forms, and they decided I was qualified,” Petersen said.

Karl Brigson, project manager for Walworth County Habitat for Humanity, said after visiting Petersen’s home, he determined that they could help to get a new roof installed on her garage.

“It’s a very old home. The roof was absolutely in perfect shape as far as the underside is concerned,” Brigson said. “So there was never a concern about being able to get on the roof and doing this project.”

Besides installing a new roof on the garage, Habitat for Humanity also helped with getting a new roof installed on Petersen’s front porch and gables.

The work was completed by Luna Roofing in Elkhorn, and ABC Supply Company in Beloit provided the materials for the project.

Brigson said the project was completed within a day.

“We were concerned it wasn’t going to get done this year. She was under a timeframe for April, and we were worried that the weather would restrict us but Luna was so awesome about it,” Brigson said. “They were very, very helpful. They showed up and go it all done in less than a daylight’s time.”

Petersen said she is pleased with the work that was done to the garage and the home.

“They did the whole thing in one day and cleaned up,” Petersen said. “They did a great job.”

Petersen said there is still some additional work that needs to be done to the garage in the spring.

“They told me the garage is really solid,” Petersen said. “It’s got some problems down at the bottom, and they’re going to fix that in the spring. They can’t do that now during the winter.”

Offering “A Brush with Kindness”

Brigson said Petersen’s garage roof is the first project that Walworth County Habitat for Humanity completed as part of the “A Brush with Kindness” program, which assists residents with exterior maintenance or repairs to their home.

The program is mostly for low-income residents, elderly residents or residents with a disability.

“It’s our first ‘A Brush with Kindness’ project, and it went off without a hitch,” Brigson said. “We couldn’t be happier with it, and we look forward to doing another one.”

Petersen said she did not have to assist with the roof project, but she may be asked to perform some volunteer work for the Habitat for Humanity organization in the future.

“I was told there might be some ‘sweet equity’ like answering the phones. They will probably ask me to help in some way but I wouldn’t be doing any manual labor, at least I sure hope not,” Petersen said. “I don’t want them to say, ‘Now you get on that roof over there.’”

Petersen will be required to repay a no-interest loan for the project. She said she is grateful for the assistance she received from Habitat for Humanity.

“They’re not totally finished with it, and I don’t have to start paying on it until they’re done which won’t be until the spring,” Petersen said. “I think they saved me an awful lot of money. I don’t know what it would have costed if I had to pay for it straight up, probably quite a bit.”

For more information about Walworth County Habitat for Humanity and the “A Brush with Kindness” program, visit www.habitatwalworth.org.

About the home

Petersen has live in the North Second Street home since 2017. After moving into the home, she learned that her parents owned it from 1969 to 1970.

“I knew this was an old house and I’m a history buff so I went to the courthouse to get information about the past owners, and it said my parents owned it,” Petersen said. “They only owned it for one year, then they flipped it. At the same time, my dad was building another home in town that they lived in for quite awhile.”

The house was built around 1885. Petersen said several past Delavan business owners and well-known residents previously lived in the home.

“According to my neighbor up the street, there was a lady who lived here who was a real collector of everything and every inch of the walls was covered with her stuff,” Petersen said. “There’s holes all over the place in every room she was hanging stuff. She use to ride in the parades, and she called herself ‘Miss Delavan.’ That’s all I know about her.”

Petersen said the home has some unique features including a secret staircase that travels from the attic to the kitchen.

“These are the original stairs that come down from the attic,” Petersen said. “My son was up there with me and suddenly he’s banging away, and he opened up that staircase from the attic. I’m assuming that was the servant’s quarters.”

She said there also is a thick doorway from the dining room to the kitchen, which previously could have been the outside of the home.

“So it would have been an outside door, not like a normal inside door,” Petersen said.

The front of the house also includes a brick sidewalk.

“This is one of two brick sidewalks remaining in Delavan. I think the other is over on Washington Street,” Petersen said. “I sort of bought the house for the bricks and the staircase. The house has a lot of charm to it.”