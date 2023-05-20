The grass — and a lot more — is greener these days on Yerkes Observatory’s side of the fence.

Another milestone in the Yerkes Future Foundation’s ambitous multi-year, multi-million dollar revitalization of Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay was recently achieved as the famed observatory’s 50-acre Geneva Lake campus was officially certified as an arboretum.

The designation was made by ArbNet, a prestigious global network of certified arboreta. ArbNet acknowledged Yerkes Observatory’s historically-significant landscape as a Level One Arboretum.

Administered by Lisle, Ill.-based Morton Arboretum, an internationally-acclaimed botanical garden and tree research center, ArbNet is the only comprehensive initiative to recognize official arboreta based on a set of professional standards.

John Charles Olmsted, the first president of the American Society of Landscape Architects, designed Yerkes’ grounds in 1906. The Olmsted Brothers firm was a continuation of the renowned landscape architecture firm started by their father, Frederick Law Olmsted. Yerkes’ campus is officially recognized as a member site of the National Association for Olmsted Parks.

“Along with Yerkes’ recent membership in the American Public Gardens Association, this formal arboretum accreditation will uplift the heralded astronomy epicenter into the public consciousness for ecology, horticulture and landscape design,” said Yerkes Observatory Director of Programs and External Affairs Walt Chadick.

The 65,000 square foot observatory designed by Henry Ives Cobb, opened in 1897, quickly became an international landmark of astrophysics and architecture and is today widely recognized as the birthplace of modern astrophysics.

Revitalization of Yerkes’ grounds and its recent ArbNet arboretum designation is the collaborative work of many.

“The facilities staff and over 100 dedicated volunteers are taking meticulous care of the grounds,” Chadick said. Yerkes Future Foundation Vice Chair Tom Nickols oversees this careful restoration. Nickols’ collaborations with Northwind Perennial Farm’s Roy Diblik, Jens Jensen Ecology, arborist Briana Frank, Dr. Gerould Wilhelm, and Jeff Epping from Olbrich Botanical Gardens have preserved and continue to reshape the historic property. In addition to the extensive removal of invasive species, the grounds team and volunteers have added a pollinator meadow, oak savanna, chestnut grove, Dutch Elm disease-resistant elm trees, a five-hive apiary overseen by Bee All About It, and an extensive rainwater run-off system flowing underground into a native species ravine.”

Designed with Blake Theisen of Parkitecture, Chadick said a five-mile trail system is under construction that will feature connected pathways through the woods, meadows, ellipses, and bluffs above Geneva Lake. Over the past year, several Walworth County Boy Scout troops cleared and built the southside and eastside woodland trails beginning atop Barnard’s Bluff then following the curvature of Constance Boulevard. Segments of the north side trails will be ADA-accessible.

Nickols is heading the restoration of the campus’ legacy Olmstead landscape.

“We have the original 1906 landscape plan,” he said. “When we got the keys to this place in May of 2020, we didn’t know much about Olmstead and we didn’t know we had an Olmstead plan ... The first volunteer day we have in June 2020 we went through and tagged and identified all the trees that we could to see what we had, to see if we really did have an Olmstead landscape or we just had 50 acres of stuff. And we found a surprising number of trees from the original Olmstead landscape plan. We’re replanting where things used to be or should have been, taking care of what’s here and taking out the invasive stuff and replacing it with what should have been here. It’s really exciting. We’ve done all kinds of things — put in a chestnut grove, a burr oak savanna, and an ADA-compliant crushed limestory trail system to explore all this.”

The grounds will feature prominently in Yerkes’ growing roster of tour programming starting this summer.

“Starting in June, Yerkes will add Olmsted Landscape Tours to its roster of programs,” Chaddick said. “Highlighting the ecological restoration and conservation, the tours will also show noteworthy astronomers’ homes and the peculiar outdoor spaces of one of the most important sites in the history of science.”

Tickets will be available at yerkesobservatory.org.

In honor of Yerkes Observatory being officially recognized as an arboretum, Chadick said Williams Bay Elementary School first-graders were on-site at Yerkes on April 27 to plant trees and learn about horticulture from Nickols and observatory staff in celebration of Arbor Day.

