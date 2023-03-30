Grant funding could be available to establish a trail along the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Karen Yancey, executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy announced during the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, March 16, that the conservancy is considering applying for a Knowles Nelson grant to possibly establish a trail on 98 acres of land along the perimeter of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property that is considered a floodplain area.

The trail also could include a canoe/kayak launch.

Yancey, who is a member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, said the proposed trail could also connect to other trails that would be established on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property in the future.

"We're going to try to make it the most scenic trail we can." Yancey said. "It would be a pretty substantial trail, and people could either walk the whole perimeter or they could walk part of it and come back out depending on how long they want their hike to be."

Knowles Nelson grants are awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and may be used to establish parks, recreational trails, hiking trails, canoe/kayak launches, riverfront park amenities and park shelters or to purchase land to create recreational areas.

Yancey said the Geneva Lake Conservancy has received Knowles Nelson grants in previous years and feels the City of Lake Geneva could receive a grant to establish trails in the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

"The conservancy has used the program four or five times in the last six years to get grants to purchase land for nature preserves," Yancey said. "I reviewed the application, and I think we would score very highly. I can't guarantee we would get a grant, but we have a lot of what is needed."

Yancey said the conservancy would apply for a grant that is no more than $250,000. She said the city would have to match 50% of the grant amount that is awarded.

The deadline to apply for the grant is May 1.

"If it is more than that it has to go for state legislature approval, and we think that would slow down the process," Yancey said. "If we apply for a grant in May, we usually hear about an award in the fall and then we can begin whatever we received the grant for. So we could begin the trail, which would be very nice."

Micheal Krajovic, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said he is in favor of the proposed trail, but it could be difficult to establish a canoe/kayak launch because of culverts that are located in the area.

"It's a good idea to have a launch site with kayaks, but there's four block culverts that are underneath Highway 11 that may not be passable," Krajovic said. "So that needs to be investigated before you put in for that."

Yancey said she plans to present more information regarding the grant and the proposed trail during the March 30 Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting.

She said plans for the trail are not finalized, and the 98 acres of land could be designated for other uses if the city desires.

"What we heard informally is that people want us to move ahead so that's what we're doing," Yancey said. "If it comes up in the discussions that people are like, 'This is too fast, we don't want a trail around the perimeter,' then we won't apply this year. But we didn't want to lose the opportunity and we certainly realized that may happen. We would envision that the committee would approve or disapprove the plan before we moved forward."

Yancey said if city officials decide to move forward with the project and the city receives the grant, they could still decide to change design plans for the proposed trail.

"What is really nice about the Knowles Nelson program and the staff is when you submit the grant this is your general vision, but you are allowed to change things after you get it," Yancey said. "So if we all of a sudden decide that we want the bathrooms to be on the other side, they will usually go along with any changes you want to make. I know with some of the federal grants we have worked with, that's not the case. So it does give us a lot of flexibility."

Lake Geneva officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., from Chicago-based White River Holdings LLC for about $6 million.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 13, to establish the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee to present ideas for potential uses for the property.

The committee's next meeting is scheduled to be held 4 p.m., March 30 in the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.