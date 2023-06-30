Goats are now grazing grass on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

About 50 goats from Vegetation Solutions LLC of Richland Center recently arrived at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property to clear several acres of grass.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, March 27, to allow for husbandry land use on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., to allow goat grazing to occur on the property.

The city council members approved a contract with Vegetation Solutions, Dec. 27, 2022, to provide goat grazing services on the property.

The project was proposed to help clear several acres of grass at the former golf course.

City officials estimated that it would cost about $975 to transport the goats to and from the property, about $350 a day to rent the goats and about $550 a week for public works employees to check on the goats.

A goat sponsoring campaign was conducted to help fund the project.

People may still sponsor a goat for $35 by sending cash or a check, made out to the City of Lake Geneva Goat Fund, to City of Lake Geneva, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, WI. 53147.

The goats arrived during the week of June 12 and are expected to remain on the property for about three weeks.

Benjamin Robel, co-owner of Vegetation Solutions, said the goats initially will clear about a three-acre area of grass near the former driving range then another three to four acres if time allows.

“It depends on how much they go through and how much time we have here,” he said.

Robel said the goats are checked on daily by himself and city staff. He said, so far, the goats seem to be adapting well to their temporary home on the former Hillmoor Golf property.

“They’re doing just fine,” Robel said. “They have plenty of vegetation, plenty of water and plenty of people checking on them.”

Robel said the amount of food the goats eat and the amount of water they drink varies each day.

“It depends on how hot it is,” Robel said. “It depends on how much they drink, but they will probably drink half a gallon per head, per day— maybe 20 gallons total a day.”

Robel said the young goats are often kept with their parents.

“If you ween them or separate them, the lambs don’t know who to follow and they have this bond,” Robel said. “The mom shows them where the water is. The mom shows them how to load into the trailer. The mom teaches them to stay in the fence— all of that stuff.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is pleased with the amount of grass the goats have grazed on the property, so far.

“They’re doing a good job,” Klein said. “So they’re making some progress.”

Klein allowed people who sponsored a goat to view the animals, June 21. However, Klein said the goats will not be accessible to the public for the rest of the time they are in Lake Geneva.

“We keep the goats locked,” Klein said. “I just had a day for the sponsors.”

Vegetation Solutions has been in business for about 13 years.

The company has provided grass-grazing services for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, O’Hare International Airport, City of Chicago, park districts, school and nature centers.

Robel said the goats will be transported to several communities this summer.

“They have a list of places to go this summer,” Robel said. “This is the traveling team.”

The City of Lake Geneva purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property last year for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC.

A Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to help the city find potential uses for the property.

