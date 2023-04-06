Goat grazing may now officially occur on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, March 27, to allow for husbandry land use on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St.

The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously recommended the conditional use permit, March 20. The husbandry land use allows for goat grazing to occur on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, which the city recently purchased for about $6 million.

"This is something we don't see every day in the city," Jackie Mich, associate planner for Vandewalle & Associates, Inc., said during the March 20 plan commission meeting. "It's an agricultural use, and it's any use that involves onsite grazing or use of animals."

Mich said the conditional use permit will remain valid up until a year after the goats are no longer on the property.

"It's a little bit of an unusual situation because if they go for 10 days next month, once the last goat leaves the site then the clock starts on 365 days unless they bring the goats back on the site again," Mich said.

City officials plan to use about 50 goats to graze about 10 acres of land on the property during the spring or summer.

Members of the city council approved a contract with Vegetation Solutions LLC of Richland Center, Dec. 27, 2022, to provide goat grazing services on the former golf course.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the goats will be on the property for seven to 10 days to graze an area that once was a driving range. She said the goal is to convert that area back into a driving range at least temporarily.

Klein said either volunteers or representatives from Vegetation Solutions will check on the goats regularly while they are on the property. The cost to transport and rent the animals is being paid by people who sponsored a goat.

"So there's no cost incurred to the city," Klein said.

Mich said the proposed use for the goats meets the city's code standards for husbandry land use.

"They're well away from residentially zoned property. There's no building being constructed for them, so those requirements don't apply," Mich said. "There's existing parking on the site, so if the organization that's brining the goats in needs parking they should be able to park on the site. We're interested in seeing these goats in action."

Razing the former driving range office

City officials plan to raze an abandoned driving range office located on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Police Chief Edward Gritzner said the building is in deteriorating condition and has been occupied by homeless people during the past few weeks.

"Currently, there's a lot of broken glass out there, feces and urine. It smells very strong of urine right now," Gritzner said. "At a minimum, we're asking for it to be boarded up if not razed if the city would be willing to do so just so it won't attract that type of activity in the future."

Public Works Director Tom Earle said when he visited the building about a month ago the doors and windows were intact but when he returned a few weeks later the doors were kicked in and the windows were smashed.

"When you walked in, the smell overwhelmed you," Earle said. "I don't know what the (police department) found and I really don't care, but there were all kinds of different pills lying all over the place. So I immediately contacted the police chief and said, 'We have an issue.'"

Members of the city council's public works committee unanimously approved, March 27, to have the building removed. The project still has to be reviewed by the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee.

Earle said the building would probably be demolished by the public works department with John's Disposal providing the dumpsters.

"It would be something we would probably do, and I talked to John's Disposal and they said it would be cheaper for us to hire them to bring a dumpster one after the other until we're done than to have them drop off three or four dumpsters and have them pick them up," Earle said. "So basically what they do is they come with a truck, they come with an empty one, they pick up the full one and drop the empty one and they leave."

Earle said once he receives full approval from the city he will apply for a razing permit to have the building demolished. He said utilities to the building have been disconnected to allow for the razing permit.

"We would remove the actual structure," Earle said. "I did have the utilities, gas, electric and sanitary water disconnected. Everybody has verified that everything is disconnected. I do have the letters in my office which are required for a razing permit, so we are ready to go if this is approved."