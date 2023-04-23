A swim coach has been crowned Mr. Lake Geneva for 2023.

Glenn Biller was the winner of the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant, which was held April 15 at Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St.

Biller is the head coach for the Geneva Lakes YMCA Ducks Swim Team and served as the coach for the Badger High School swim team for about 20 years before retiring.

The competition, which was hosted by Lakes Area LifeWay, was based on how much money the contestants raised for their selected nonprofit organization and how they performed during the pageant.

Biller said he is excited to have won the pageant, and he enjoyed interacting with the other contestants.

"Everyone of these guys are competitive and so am I," Biller said. "We put on a great show and we had a good time."

Other pageant participants included Joe Doyle, James Harding, Ryan Derrick, James Zientek, Dan Solverson, Anthony Silvestri, Young Cho and Luke Pfeifer.

The contestants began rehearsing and preparing for the pageant Feb. 25.

Kelly Gerlitz, CEO and founder of Lakes Area LifeWay, said she is pleased with the amount of work the contestants put into preparing for the pageant.

"The nine guys that were in the pageant were absolutely phenomenal," Gerlitz said. "Each of them contribute to the community in their own unique way, and the brotherhood and camaraderie that came from the relationships that were built throughout the 10 weeks was so, so special."

Gerlitz said contestants from the 2022 pageant served as coaches for this year's participants. Last year's winner Daniel Derrick "crowned" Biller as the 2023 Mr. Lake Geneva with a top hat during the pageant.

"He was passing the torch or in our case the top hat to Glenn Biller, our newest winner in 2023," Gerlitz said.

Biller admitted that the top hat was a little too big for his head.

"The hat was a little too big. It went over my head," Biller said. "They got a picture of them putting the hat on me and it went right to my nose. I looked like the New Years baby with my ears popping out. It was fun taking pictures with the hat at the pageant."

The purpose of the pageant was raise money for the United Way of Walworth County. Each contestant had an opportunity to raise money for a partner agency of the United Way.

Biller selected to raise money for the Special Olympics through the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA. He conducted Facebook interviews, posted a donor page and hosted a fundraiser event to raise about $11,000 for Special Olympics.

"My goal was to raise $5,000, so that will go a long ways for Special Olympics, and I'm proud to do it," Biller said.

The pageant raised about $71,018 for the United Way of Walworth County. Last year's event raised about $43,296 for Never Say Never, Inc., which is in the process of building an all-inclusive playground for children with disabilities at Veterans Park in Lake Geneva.

Gerlitz said she is pleased with the amount of money that was raised from this year's pageant.

"These guys brought their A-game," Gerlitz said. "I couldn't even think that the bar could be raised much higher than the bar that was raised last year but these gentlemen managed to do it. It was phenomenal."

Gerlitz said the Badger High School auditorium was almost sold out for this year's pageant. She said the Lakes Area LifeWay staff put in a lot of time to help make the event a success.

This was the second year for the Mr. Lake Geneva Pageant. Gerlitz said she hopes to continue the event in the future.

"We have the best team ever. We were able to divide and conquer, and that made everything much easier," Gerlitz said. "Last year, I did a lot of extra work to build the foundation so we can be set up for success for future years to come. So we did the brunt of the work last year, so this year we could have some more flexibility but every year we learn."

Biller said he plans to be involved with the event again next year and assist the 2024 Mr. Lake Geneva contestants.

"Next year, I will be happy to help them out and raise money and keep it going," Biller said.