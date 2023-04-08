The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) has announced the winners of its 2022-2023 Annual Ice-on Contest. The official ice-on date for Geneva Lake was Jan. 31, 2023.

“The Annual Ice-on Contest is a fun and engaging way for the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency to interact with the younger members of the community while also raising awareness of the importance of protecting our environment and showcase the challenges they are up against,” said GLEA Executive Director Jacob Schmidt. “We congratulate the winners and thank all 234 students who participated in this year’s contest.”

The contest

GLEA retains ice coverage data dating back to 1862.

The Ice-on Contest, started in the late 1990’s, is open to all Geneva Lake area grade school students. These young learners predict a winter date that Geneva Lake will freeze over completely. Prizes are awarded to students who picked the exact date or closest date to ice-on.

This year, GLEA had five winning students guess the correct date.

The winners of the 2023 Annual Ice-on Contest are: Avery Stefaniak, 1st grade, Brookwood Elementary; Javier Mendoza, 1st grade, Brookwood Elementary; Avery Brunning, kindergarten, Brookwood Elementary; Jaxon Hoagland, 3rd grade, Brookwood Elementary; and Ksenia Hermann, 1st grade, Star Center Elementary.

Brookwood Elementary School, part of the Genoa City Joint 2 School District, is located at 630 Kossuth St. in Genoa City. Star Center School, W1380 Lake Geneva Hwy. in the Village of Bloomfield, is one of three elementary schools in the Lake Geneva Joint 1 School District.

Each winner received a $20 gift certificate to Clearwater Outdoors, as well as a copy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ “My Lakeshore Field Journal,” which offers activities, pictures, and information about all the fascinating things that can be found at Wisconsin’s lakeshore, as well as a place to record their personal observations and experiences.

According to the GLEA, the contest would not be possible without the continued support of local schools and teachers, students, community members, and the generosity of Clearwater Outdoors for co-sponsoring this event.

Learn more

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency was formed in the early 1970’s by a group of citizens concerned about Geneva Lake’s future as a shared unit of the local governments of the Towns of Linn and Walworth, the Villages of Fontana and Williams Bay and the City of Lake Geneva.

Since 1975, GLEA has operated under a uniform resolution and bylaws signed by the sponsoring units of government. The resolution calls for GLEA to study 5,262-acre Geneva Lake and its 13,045-acre watershed and make recommendations protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality.

For more information about the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, visit gleawi.org.

