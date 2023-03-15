World class jazz is coming to Walworth County this Saturday, March 18, as the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Association Foundation, Inc. hosts the George Maurer Group in concert.

The performance, featuring vocalist Rachel Holder, starts at 7 p.m. in the 550-seat auditorium at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

Holder has been singing professionally in Minnesota’s Twin Cities are since she was 19 years old, possessing a unique voice said to have a sensitivity and expressiveness far beyond her years. An extremely versatile singer, Holder performs many genres of music including jazz, Latin, rhythm and blues, and pop.

A 2007 graduate of the McNally Smith College of Music in Saint Paul with a bachelors degree in vocal performance, Holder performs at several venues in the Twin Cites including The Dakota Jazz Club and performs with a number of bands including the George Maurer Group.

Famed for their seat-of-the-pants musical style and witty between-song banter, for 25 years the acclaimed George Maurer Group has been consistently packing Minneapolis’ Dakota Jazz Club and Midwestern theatrical venues to capacity, mixing refinement and fun and playing straight-ahead jazz with their trademark lighthearted flair as they play their repertoire of swinging classics by legends like Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Cole Porter.

“Jazz is a unique kind and style of music ... from swings to legends,” said Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation President Rebecca “Becky” Merwin of the group’s “diverse” jazz repertoire. “I think there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy.”

Concert-goers will hear such classics as “L-O-V-E,” “Ain’t Misbehaving” and “Route 66” sung by vocalist Rachel Holder and the group.

“We haven’t had a jazz band of this magnitude during our concert series,” Merwin said of the in-demand George Maurer Group. “We’re especially excited to have them come. We’ve tried to have them before and it just didn’t work out. We’ve really tried for some time. We’ve excited to have them with us. We’re looking forward to them coming. Jazz musicians, to get them on a Saturday night, are kind of hard to get because they’re usually playing a gig somewhere. That’s their time to be out working and entertaining. We’re excited that they decided to play a gig with us on a Saturday night in Walworth.”

A multidimensional performer, multimedia artist, producer and composer, band namesake George Maurer received the 2021 McKnight Composer Fellowship from the American Composers Forum in Minneapolis.

“George Maurer is quite an accomplished composer,” Merwin noted. “He’s a very interesting composer, and I think that adds another element of interest to the group.”

Adult tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets are $10 for youth age 18 and younger.

For tickets or more information, visit bigfootfinearts.org or call the box office at 262-275-2117.

For more information about the George Maurer Group, visit georgemaurer.com.

Chicago Mass Choir on April 15

The Chicago Mass Choir will close out the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation’s 2022-2023 performance season on Saturday, April 15 with a 7 p.m. concert in the Big Foot Auditorium.

With the soulful force of a traditional gospel choir, the award-winning Chicago Mass Choir has thrilled audiences around the globe with its penetrating vocals, dynamic musicianship, and stirring messages of hope and encouragement.

Attendees can expect to hear such greats as “God is My Everything” and Gospel Music Excellence Award Song of the Year “I Can Go to the Rock.” The Chicago Mass Choir has had no less than seventeen albums reach the Billboard gospel charts and has garnered two Grammy, three Dove, and more than ten Stellar Award nominations. The group has appeared on several television programs, including BET’s “Bobby Jones Gospel,” “Windy City Live” and the “Allstate Gospel Super Fest.”

“We’re really excited to have them,” Merwin said. “They were one of the groups that we had to cancel during COVID.”

For more information and tickets, visit bigfootfinearts.org or call the box office at 262-275-2117.

Learn more

The Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, Inc., founded in January 2016, is a nonprofit charitable public benefit organization founded for the purpose of bringing fine arts experiences to the community. Its mission is to assist and support community events, performances, programs and unique educational opportunities associated with the Big Foot School District and its Big Foot Recreation District. The foundation presents 5-6 concerts or programs annually.

For more information, visit bigfootfinearts.org.

