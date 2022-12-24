Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 presents Community Service Award; Sal Dimicelli, Sr. honored for philanthropy with The Time is Now to Help

Local philanthropist Sal Dimicelli, Sr. was honored by Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 as its 2022 Community Service Award honoree for his longtime work alleviating the suffering of those who find themselves facing economic hardship.

Dimicelli, a CNN Top Ten Hero and a contributing weekly Lake Geneva Regional News columnist, is the founder of Lake Geneva-based nonprofit The Time is Now to Help (www.timeisnowtohelp.org), which assists approximately 700 extremely poverty-stricken individuals annually, with a particular focus on families, children, senior citizens and the disabled.

“Each year, our post presents a Community Service Award to an individual or organization that serves our Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana or Walworth communities in an extraordinary way,” said Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski in presenting the award. “This year’s recipient certainly meets or surpasses all that criteria … The members of Geneva Lake Post 2373 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America do hereby present to Sal Dimicelli, The Time is Now to Help, the 2022 Community Award…”

As Dimicelli was out of state and unable to attend Post 2373’s Dec. 6 Christmas dinner and awards ceremony at Cafe Calamari in Williams Bay, accepting the award on Dimicelli’s behalf was his son Sal, Jr. and daughter-in-law Jessica Dimicelli.

“It really is an honor to be here tonight, for myself personally as well as for the organization,” said Sal Dimicelli, Jr. in accepting the award on behalf of his father. “I have the utmost respect for the honorable men and women here in this room who have served our country. My father’s instilled in all of our hearts that you, our veterans, have given our country the freedom that we all enjoy as fellow Americans. I want to thank you, from all of us, for that freedom. Thank you ... for your contribution to our common interest of helping those in need.”

Sal Dimicelli, Jr. recalled the roots of The Time is Now to Help, founded 33 years ago by his father to help alleviate the pains of poverty in the community.

“I was a young boy, six years old, when my dad started The Time is Now,” he said. “After he grew up in poverty, he made a vow to God to give back if and when he was able to. My dad worked his way through various jobs, starting when he was only 12 years old to help put food on the table and pay to keep the utilities on. Later in life, after years of hard work, he became a partner in a concert promotion business that worked with some big names that included Pink Floyd and Neal Diamond. From there he moved on to be a manufacturing rep in the competitive telecommunications industry, and for the last 30-plus years in real estate as a developer and general contractor. For almost 20 years, along with my brother and I, we have offered real estate services through Lake Geneva Area Realty…

“Following through with his vow, my dad had been donating generously to a number of organizations, and after a few years of doing so he sadly found that very little of what he was donating was actually making it to those in need. In most cases, only 10 to 30 cents a dollar donated went to the cause. That’s when he decided to found his own 501©(3) charitable organization to help those in need. The organization is set up in a way to ensure that no donation would go to run the operation of The Time is Now. Every penny goes to … helping those in desperate need in poverty with rent and utility assistance, food, clothing, coats, shoes, new beds, automotive repairs, gas — wherever the need might be greatest for them. There are people living in poverty all around us, even right here in the Lake Geneva area … often going without … living behind closed doors without the necessities of life. That is where we come in … The help we provide happens swiftly, hence The Time is Now. My dad personally connects with each individual or family we help…”

While individuals often write letters or send emails to the organization seeking assistance, Sal Dimicilli, Jr. noted The Time is Now to Help also receives referrals from churches, local municipal governments, police and fire department personnel, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department, first responders, medical staff “and great neighbors with watchful eyes and gracious hearts” that come across situations of “dire need.”

On behalf of VFW Post 2373, Grabski presented a $500 donation check in support of the work of The Time is Now to Help.

District Commander speaks

A total of 33 were in attendance at the post’s Christmas and awards dinner at Cafe Calamari, which included post veterans and their spouses, three post widows, and a number of special community guests including the Dimicellis, Williams Bay Historical Society President Sue Vavra and her husband Dale, Williams Bay High School History Club Advisor Deb Soplanda, Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. William White, Quilts of Valor area representative Ellen Weber and her husband David, and Wisconsin VFW District 1 Commander Manuel “Manny” Salas, of Racine, who also serves as president of the nonprofit Wisconsin VFW Riders.

In his capacity as VFW District 1 Commander, Salas services a five-county area encompassing Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock and Green counties.

Among the VFW Post 2373 members present was Nathan M. Bond, who serves as Veterans Service Officer for Walworth County, Post Commander of Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102, and Wisconsin District 1 American Legion Commander for Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock and Waukesha counties.

A member of VFW Post 1391 in Racine, Salas was the featured keynote presenter at the dinner, speaking on the district’s service to veterans and their families and praising Grabski and the “entire post” for being “on point with things” and doing a “phenomenal job,” noting the post leads the five-county district in membership growth.

“The biggest job for me is I’m a cheerleader,” Salas said of his work as District 1 Commander. “I cheer on my posts, commanders, quartermasters, everybody at the post level, telling them that they’re doing a great job if they’re doing a great job, and if there’s something that’s not correct, working with them and trying to get things straightened out so that we can keep on doing the things that we’re supposed to be doing — at the post level getting out there in the community raising money … to help out veterans, the wives of veterans, the widows and the children … We do a lot of great things.”

Founded 90 years ago in 1932, VFW Post 2373 serves Williams Bay, Lake Geneva, Fontana and Walworth.

In community youth outreach on the local, state and national level, Salas noted Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors patriotic scholarship essay contests at both the middle school (Grades 6-8) and high school (Grades 9-12) levels, Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy respectively, which combined draw nearly 100,000 entries annually nationally.

Salas also spoke on the legislative advocacy of the VFW nationally in support of veterans, noting membership growth is a key component.

“The more people we have in the VFW, the more voice we have in Congress and the Senate, the more they can help out with things,” Salas said, referencing legislative advocacy successes including the recently-passed PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for generations of veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service, including those that served in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. “That’s what we do. We take care of those veterans that have done what their country has asked them to do.”

Salas urged support of VFW fundraising efforts.

“When you see them out there with poppies or if they’re doing a fundraiser, think about supporting them because they’re doing a lot bigger job than most people realize,” Salas said.

Quilts of Valor presented

Williams Bay resident Ellen Weber presented Quilts of Valor to three southeastern Wisconsin veterans — Salas, a U.S. Navy and Reserves veteran who served in Beirut and Grenada; Walworth resident Mike Long, a United States Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom; and Mark Chalchoff of Fontana, a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

“It’s simply a way of saying thank you,” Weber noted of the Quilts of Valor. “It’s a quilted hug of gratitude and to thank them for their service.”

Since its establishment by Catherine Roberts in 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation (www.qovf.org) has presented nearly 327,000 handmade quilts nationwide in a mission to cover U.S. service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

25 Photos from the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Ceremony in Williams Bay Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard and Color Guard parade on Memorial Day Veterans American Legion Riders on parade in downtown Williams Bay on Memorial Day Veterans Parade Begins.JPG Williams Bay Fire Department Assistant Chief Paul Nicholson.greets Memorial Day parade-goers Veterans Parade Lions Club.JPG Veterans Parade WB Lioness Club.JPG Veterans Parade WB Women's Civic League.JPG Veterans Parade WB Business Association.JPG Veterans Parade WBHS History Club.JPG Veterans Parade WB Historical Society.JPG Veterans Color Guard.JPG Veterans Honor Guard.JPG Williams Bay High School Band marches in Memorial Day parade Veterans Poppy Sales.JPG Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski gives keynote Memorial Day speech Veterans Quilts of Valor presentation at 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at Williams Bay Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads "In Flanders Fields" at Veterans Memorial.JPG Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads "In Flanders Fields" Veterans Williams Bay High School Band.JPG The Williams Bay High School Choir performs during Memorial Day observances at Edgewater Park Veterans Rifle Salute.JPG Veterans Salute.JPG Veterans Wreath at Williams Bay Veterans Memorial Williams Bay High School Class of 2022 senior Cole Birkett plays "Taps" on Memorial Day Pastor Sean Walker offers prayers at Williams Bay Memorial Day observances