Officials from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA continue to present plans to relocate their operations to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Representatives from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA presented plans for a proposed new YMCA campus to members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, March 30.

The YMCA first presented plans to relocate to the former Hillmoor site to Lake Geneva aldermen during the Feb. 6 city council committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Officials from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA have been looking for a site to establish a new YMCA campus for at least six years, because they feel they are outgrowing their current location at 203 Wells St.

The YMCA purchased about 113 acres of land near the corner of Highway 120 and Walworth County Highway H south of Lake Geneva for about $1.5 million in 2019.

However, Michael Kramp, president and CEO of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said after the city purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property from White River Holdings, LLC for about $6 million they felt that site would be a better location for a YMCA campus.

Kramp said when the YMCA conducted a survey in 2017, many residents indicated that the would like a new campus to be established on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

He said the YMCA's membership could increase by about 35% if it was relocated to the Hillmoor site.

"When we started our project I think we looked at nine different properties, and the Hillmoor property was the first one and highest favored among the people surveyed in the community," Kramp said. "So we were excited to hear that the city purchased it and maybe there's a possibility of having the 'Y' up there."

Kramp said he feels the former Hillmoor Golf Course property would be an appropriate location for a YMCA campus because it is near an entrance to the community on Highway 50/Main Street.

He also feels the site would be in a centralized location and provide convenient access to members.

"I think the Hillmoor site would give us better accessibility," Kramp said. "There are still a lot of people who walk to the 'Y' who live in the Downtown area. So obviously, it would give us a much better connection to the elementary schools and people who live Downtown."

Kramp said if the YMCA is relocated to the former Hillmoor site, they plan to construct a 200,000 square-foot facility with an indoor sports complex.

"There would be nothing else like this in the State of Wisconsin or the Midwest," Kramp said. "It would be a jewel as an entrance to our city."

Locating to the former Hillmoor site would allow the YMCA to enhance its summer day camp, childcare and outdoor education programs, as well as its programs for senior citizens.

Kramp said they also plan to establish nature trails and a connection path to Eastview Elementary School.

"This would allow us to have an incredible outdoor space that would allow us to incorporate outdoor education," Kramp said. "It would serve our growing community, and it would provide healthy activities all summer long."

Kramp said the new site also would allow the YMCA to enhance its sports programs. He said the YMCA campus would feature an indoor pool, lap pool and outdoor pool.

"Our intent is to grow the spaces so that we can offer more youth sports," Kramp said. "Our intent is to grow an introductory program into more recreational and competitive teams and offer year-round sports with an indoor sports complex."

The project would be constructed in two phases with each phase costing about $30 million.

Kramp said the YMCA has been raising funds and has received some donations for the project.

"We have to raise it all," Kramp said. "We have some early commitments right now."

YMCA officials plan to conduct another survey in the future to determine if residents still want a new YMCA campus to be constructed on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Kramp said if the YMCA does establish a new campus on the former Hillmoor property, then they plan to find another user for the 113 acres of land they purchased in 2019.

Ad hoc committee present concerns and comments

Several members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee presented comments and concerns regarding the proposed project.

Fred Gahl, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, said he feels that a YMCA campus on the Hillmoor property would cause even more traffic issues on Highway 50/Main Street.

Gahl said he feels the 113 acres of land that YMCA purchased in 2019 would be a better location for a new campus.

"I think your plan for the development where you got the property is a terrific spot because it balances out the traffic flow where everyone is not going to the same," Gahl said.

Henry Sibbing, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said he feels the current proposed site also would be a better location for a YMCA campus, because it is near Big Foot Beach State Park and Badger High School.

"I'm so intrigued by the original plan down by the high school," Sibbing said. "I thought that was a great spot."

Kramp said the property near the corner of Highway 120 and Highway H has about 113 acres, but only half of it is usable. He said the Hillmoor property has about 100 usable acres.

He said the Hillmoor site has more potential areas for parking and outdoor recreational spaces.

"I think the Hillmoor location would give us a lot more options," Kramp said. "The land that we purchased, we only have one spot to go in because the south part of it is protected wetlands. So that could potentially create a very congested area down there."

Gahl said he also is concerned whether the YMCA would be able to raise enough funding to establish a campus on the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

"I'm not trying to be critical. I'm trying to be realistic," Gahl said. "The last thing we want to have happen with Hillmoor, since the city owns it, is give the green light to a well-intended group to take over the bulk of the place, they get into it and go, 'We couldn't raise the last $50 million.' Then we really shot ourselves in the foot. To me, the financial aspect of it is a mountain to climb."

Kramp said he is confident the YMCA will be able to raise enough funds to establish a campus on the former Hillmoor property. He said several people who have donated funding to the project have indicated that they feel the former Hillmoor site is a better location for a YMCA campus.

"The donors we have right now are folks who are committed. They love the prospect of it being at Hillmoor," Kramp said. "In fact, they believe it would lead to a better return in fundraising efforts for us because of the visibility."

The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee was established to help the city find potential uses for the property.

Other potential uses for the property are set to be presented to the committee in the future.

The Lake Geneva City Council will have the final say in how the property is used.