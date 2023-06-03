On June 5, the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St. in Lake Geneva, will celebrate its 140th anniversary.

Residents are welcome to visit from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day to receive a special treat and a gift from the YMCA.

Sir George Williams founded the first YMCA June 6, 1844 in London, England.

During the last 170-plus years the Y’s mission has grown and today the Y engages more than 10,000 communities throughout the United States. YMCAs also serve over 45 million people annually in 119 different countries around the world.

"The YMCA has a rich history," Mike Kramp, CEO of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA said in a press release. "Basketball and volleyball were YMCA inventions, health and fitness programs became famous in the Y and today the YMCA is the largest childcare provider in the nation."

About 39 years after the first YMCA was founded, a YMCA was introduced in Lake Geneva. Throughout the years it has moved to a couple of new locations in Lake Geneva, but has been at its current location for the past 60 years – at a former grocery store.

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA offers community events, safety classes, swim lessons, sport opportunities, competitive swim, personal training and group fitness.