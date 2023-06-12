The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has served as a place where local residents can participate in recreational programs and activities for more than a century.

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St. in Lake Geneva, is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year. The YMCA offers fitness programs, swim lessons, sports programs, recreational activities, youth camps, after-school programs, daycare programs and community activities.

Michael Kramp, CEO of the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has carried out the YMCA organization's mission during the past 140 years.

"The YMCA has a rich history," Kramp said in a press release. "Basketball and volleyball were YMCA inventions, health and fitness programs became famous in the 'Y', and today the YMCA is the largest childcare provider in the nation."

Ann Fulmer, senior director of marketing and development for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, said she is excited about celebrating the YMCA's 140th anniversary this year.

"We're excited to be a part of this rich history that the YMCA has been a part of for 140 years," Fulmer said.

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA serves about 10,000 members and residents in 40 area communities.

Fulmer said the YMCA's programs and services are available to both members and non-members.

"Anything the YMCA does here is open to the community. Yes, we absolutely have members but because somebody is not a member it does not mean they cannot come to the 'Y' and participate in any of our programs," Fulmer said. "Somebody might come in on a day pass and say, 'I want to workout in your fitness center or I want to swim in your pool.' They are welcome to do that. They do not have to be a member, so we service our entire community whether you're a member or non-member."

Scholarships are available to help people pay the cost of a membership or to participate in a program.

"We have financial assistance available," Fulmer said. "Nobody is denied the ability to come to the YMCA because they cannot pay."

Officials from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA hosted an anniversary event June 5, in which attendees received a treat and a gift.

Fulmer said the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA's anniversary will be honored throughout the year during its events.

"That will be installed going forward as we do other promotions and community events," Fulmer said. "That will be something we will carry throughout the year."

The original Geneva Lakes Family YMCA building was constructed in the early 1900s near the corner of Main Street and Cook Street. The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has been at its current location-- which previously was a grocery store-- since the early 1960s.

The original YMCA facility was established June 6, 1844 in London, England by Sir George Williams. The YMCA currently is located in about 10,000 communities in the United States and is located in about 119 countries throughout the world.

For more information about the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, visit www.GenevaLakesYMCA.org.

