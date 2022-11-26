Geneva Lake Women's Association planning for next year's Women's Weekend, with some changes

Geneva Lake Women’s Association’s annual Women’s Weekend festivities may not be for another few months, but members of the organization are already in the process of planning for the event.

The 2023 Women’s Weekend is scheduled to be held April 28 through April 30 in Downtown Lake Geneva. The theme for the event is “Come Together.”

Women’s Weekend is set to include a kick-off party at the Riviera, boat cruise, live entertainment, workshops, social events and Sunday brunch.

Members of the Geneva Lake Women’s Association announced some changes and new activities for next year’s event during the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting Nov. 14.

Next year’s event will be held in late-April instead of mid-May, as in previous years.

Anne Kordus of the Geneva Lake Women’s Association said some attendees reported that when Women’s Weekend is held in May there is competition with other events such as Mother’s Day, graduations and end-of-school activities.

Kordus said, last year, Women’s Weekend competed with several other community events.

“I think in 2022, we were competing with Bacon Fest and Jaycee’s Pub Crawl. There were just a lot of things happening,” Kordus said. “This one is more open, so I think we can fill that gap more effectively.”

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, said she is pleased that the event will be held in April, because it will help attract people to the area during a time when there are not many tourists.

“I like the move to April because it’s the shoulder season and one of the weakest months for tourism during the year,” Klett said.

Kordus said they also plan to reduce the cost of the registration fee next year to encourage attendees to participate in more workshops and social activities. She said the organization will try to obtain more revenue through sponsors.

“We received some feedback from attendees that the registration fee was a little steep,” Kordus said. “Once you start adding all these workshops and the hotel, it really starts to add up. So we’re making it more accessible by reducing that registration fee.”

The group also plans to conduct more workshops at the Downtown hotels, offer promotions at the restaurants and add a pub crawl to the event.

“The value of this weekend is we do all the planning, and all you have to do is come and everything is taken care of and everything is easy to get to and walk to,” Kordus said. “You don’t have to plan your whole weekend. We can do that for you.”

Women’s Weekend is expected to attract about 200 participants and generate about 400 overnight stays.

Kordus said the Geneva Lake Women’s Association plans to encourage attendees to make a return trip to Lake Geneva after Women’s Weekend.

“Coming back and returning will be built into everything we do,” Kordus said. “If you can’t do it all this weekend, come back another weekend.”

After some discussion, members of the Tourism Commission unanimously approved to award a $12,500 grant to the Geneva Lake Women’s Association to help them market and advertise the event.

Kordus said the women’s association plans to market the event more in the northern Illinois area during the upcoming months.

“The essential strategy has not changed and that’s to use a phased approach with multiple media channels,” Kordus said. “We did expand our reach to targeted areas in Illinois that we haven’t had as much reach in before that we think have potential, and that includes northern Illinois and Rockford.”

Zakia Pirzada, member of the Tourism Commission, said Women’s Weekend helps attract many people to the Lake Geneva area.

“We’re getting 400 room nights. People will be coming with family and friends,” Pirzada said. “It’s good advertising for the area.”

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission, said the event seems to grow each year.

“I love events that come here year after year and get better,” Waspi said.

The Geneva Lake Women’s Association took over the event from the Lake Geneva Rotary Club several years ago.

The women’s association uses proceeds from Women’s Weekend to help support other local organizations.

“The goal for this weekend and everything GLWA does is raising money for our charities,” Kordus said. “That is the overriding goal for everything we do.”

For more information about the Geneva Lake Women’s Association or Women’s Weekend, visit www.GLWA.net.