With a longstanding focus on supporting area schools, the 52-member Geneva Lake West Rotary Club honored Williams Bay-based Faith Christian School at its April 13 noon luncheon meeting at Abbey Springs Yacht Club in Fontana.

Founded in 1981, Faith Christian School is the only non-denominational school offering Christ-centered education in grades PreK-12 in Walworth County.

Faith Christian School, encompassing 194 students and 30 staff members, is accredited by the Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Association of Christian Schools International, an international organization of evangelical Christian schools. Faith Christian is also member of the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), the regulatory body for all high school sports in Wisconsin.

Enrollment at Faith Christian for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year is projected at 220-230 students.

Phillips, Czarnecki recognized

Senior Recognition Program honorees at the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's April 13 luncheon were Faith Christian Class of 2023 seniors David Phillips, of Lake Geneva, and Chloe Czarnecki, of Elkhorn.

Phillips, who has attended Faith Christian for all four years of high school, is planning to major in psychology and minor in communications or theatre at either Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee or Judson University in Elgin, Ill. with the hopes of becoming an industrial organizational psychologist or social psychologist.

Honor Roll student Phillips has been active in a variety of interests at Faith Christian over his time at the school, serving on Student Council sophomore year, performing in the school play "Arsenic and Old Lace" his junior year, and playing on Faith Christian's golf team for the past three years.

Actively participating in the Linn 4H Club since fifth grade, Phillips, a former club treasurer, now serves as club president.

A member of Lakeland Community Church in the Town of Delavan, Phillips participated in a church tour to Israel between his freshman and sophomore years.

Czarnecki, who has attended Faith Christian PreK-12, is planning to earn an associates degree in criminal justice at Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn, and later pursue a bachelors in criminal justice with a career goal of working in law enforcement and an "ultimate dream" of landing a job with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"My dad's in law enforcement and so that's a big influence on my life, kind of helping the community in a different way, and so I have a big heart to do that," said Czarnecki, who participated in a week-long FBI youth program last summer. "This is something I really want to do."

A member of Faith Christian's Worship Team since middle school and a former Student Council secretary, Czarnecki is a teacher's aide and serves as music coordinator for Elementary Chapel. A former middle school and high school basketball player at Faith Christian, Czarnecki has been active in volleyball since middle school, currently service as captain of Faith Christian's varsity volleyball team.

An active volunteer, Czarnecki helps with the vacation Bible school program at East Troy Bible Church and is a volunteer and employee and former attendee at Lake Geneva Youth Camp.

Gebbink honored

Feted by the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club with Service Above Self recognition honors was second-year Faith Christian School Advancement Director Jason Gebbink, of Lake Geneva.

The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club recognition program honors exemplary teachers and support services employees at Big Foot High School, Faith Christian School, Fontana Elementary School, Reek Elementary School, Sharon Community School, Walworth Elementary School and the Williams Bay School District who exemplify Rotary International's mission and "Service Above Self" theme within their school and community.

Nominated by Faith Christian Head of School Drew Popejoy, Gebbink was praised as "a dedicated individual who has made a meaningful impact in the local community through his involvement with non-profit organizations."

Gebbink currently splits his time between three nonprofits — Faith Christian School in Williams Bay; LifeSpring Community Church in Spring Grove, Ill., where he serves as an elder and worship leader; and A Place To Gather, Spring Grove, where Gebbink serves as treasurer and board director.

Calling Gebbink "a passionate member of Faith Christian School," Popejoy highlighted "his commitment to our core values of Love, Learn and Lead," noting Gebbink has "left a lasting impression on those around him."

Additionally, Popejoy noted that Gebbink has also successfully spearheaded a variety of efforts to link Faith Christian to surrounding communities.

"Jason's leadership has been instrumental in creating stronger connections between Faith Christian School and our local community," Popejoy noted. "He has taken the initiative to provide numerous opportunities for our school and students to engage with the community, consistently going above and beyond to ensure their success ... Jason's dedication and leadership have significantly impacted our local community, and we are proud to have him as a member of our team at Faith Christian School."

In accepting the recognition, Gebbink, said he is looking for ways to build bridges between Faith Christian and the larger Walworth County community.

"I'm honored to be a part of Faith Christian School, I'm honored to be recognized today, and I want to continue to bless the community, get to know the community and partner with others and see what we can do to make this world a better place," Gebbink said. "One of my initiatives is taking our fundraising events and taking them from internal events into community events where we can engage the community, serve the community, bless the community ... and give back."

Geneva Lake West Rotary Club board member and former club president Michael J. Hinske, a retired career educator as a teacher and administrator, oversees the club's education-oriented Senior Recognition and Service Above Self Award programs, in addition to the club's Diploma Endorsement Program.

Upcoming dates

Upcoming community-wide fundraisers sponsored by the Geneva Lake Rotary Club include its 18th Annual Scholarship Golf Outing and Dinner on Friday, May 26 at Evergreen Golf Club, N6246 U.S. Hwy. 12 in Elkhorn.

Event proceeds support club scholarships at Big Foot Union High School in Walworth, Faith Christian School, and Williams Bay High School.

Also upcoming is the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's 62nd Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Devils Lane Park on Devils Lane in Walworth, across from Big Foot Union High School.

Event proceeds are returned to the area community through donations to community services that benefit children, youth, senior citizens and the disabled.

Learn more

Based in Evanston, Ill. in north suburban Chicago, Rotary International, founded in 1905, encompasses more than 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs around the world, including the Fontana-based Geneva Lake West Rotary Club. Rotary is a humanitarian service organization bringing together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.rotary.org.

Information about the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club is available at https://rotary6270.org/clubinfo/geneva-lake-west-rotary or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GLWRClub/.

