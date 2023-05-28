Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Geneva Lake Museum has been educating the public about local history during the past four decades.

The museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The museum features artifacts and exhibits related to the history of the Lake Geneva area.

Helen Brandt, who has worked as a curator at the museum for all 40 years, highlighted the museum's history during a Tuesday @ 2 program, May 2.

Brandt discussed the museum's early beginnings, exhibits and programs during her presentation.

The Geneva Lake Museum was founded in 1983 and officially opened to the public May 25, 1984 at a former home located at 818 Geneva St. in Lake Geneva.

The main floor featured the former home's bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and restroom. The basement included Native American artifacts, tool collection and chairs donated by the Playboy Club.

Brandt said the museum initially was opened from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekends and holidays and there was no admission; however, there was a jar located on the front desk where visitors could donate money.

"It didn't indicate any particular price or anything. It simply said, 'Help us grow,' and many people helped us grow, probably in very modest amounts," Brandt said. "Mostly there were dollar bills in there, maybe a $5 bill or a $10 bill."

Brandt said, during the 1990s, the staff realized the museum needed to start making money so they decided to conduct an annul book and bake sale to help raise funds.

"Book sales were common-- libraries did them. Bake sales were common-- churches did them. So we decided to combine the two," Brandt said. "We had large tables of books and related materials, then a couple of small tables for bakery items. Because of our location which was right next door to the municipal parking lot, it proved to be successful indeed. The first year we cleared $475, and oh my God were we excited, just the idea of making our own money."

Moving to a new location

City officials began approaching the museum staff about possibly moving into its current location on Mill Street during the early 1990s.

The building previously was the location for the city's waterworks department and the Wisconsin Power & Light Company.

Brandt said when the museum board first visited the building, they were not too impressed.

"The whole board went over to look at the property, and I want to tell you they didn't really clean up too well after themselves. It was a mess," Brandt said. "It was like a dungeon, a mausoleum. So we went back and the board said, 'No, there isn't anyway we can fashion any museum in there.'"

Museum officials continued to work with the city, and the museum eventually was moved to its current location in April 2004, officially opening to the public on July 1, 2004.

Brandt said shortly after moving into the new location they started to charge admission. The museum's initial admission was $6 for adults and $5 for senior citizens.

"We have to help us pay for ourselves because the city is still keeping with the $1 lease per year," Brandt said. "They were also keeping with the fact that they are still responsible for all the exterior maintenance as well as all our utilities, and believe me that is huge. They have been really wonderful landlords to us during this time."

Exhibits and programs

Several exhibits have been developed at the museum during the past several years.

One of the more well known exhibits is the "Main Street Lake Geneva" exhibit, which is located on the main floor.

The exhibit depicts life in the Lake Geneva area from the 1830s to the 1930s and features replicas of historic homes, businesses and buildings.

Brandt said, before moving into the Mill Street location, members of the museum board visited the Milwaukee Public Museum to obtain ideas for exhibits and were inspired by the museum's "Streets of Old Milwaukee" exhibit.

"We wondered, in a small way, if we could do something like that here," she said.

Brandt said architect Ken Etten helped design the "Main Street Lake Geneva" exhibit, and the Lakeland Builders of Walworth County donated their time from January to March 2004 to build the exhibit.

Another popular exhibit at the museum is the military room, which features military artifacts and uniforms.

"It's something that has been ongoing for us," Brandt said. "We certainly got an over abundance of World War II uniforms. So many men in town who served during World War II said, 'Hey, can you use my uniform?,' and we said 'yes' to everybody. Then a couple of Eisenhower jackets came in. It's a very well put together exhibit, I feel."

An exhibit dedicated to the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy was established at the museum in 2016.

"It was probably the first exhibit that (Museum Director) Janet (Ewing) put together, and her father graduated from the academy so she has a special love and interest in it," Brandt said. "If you haven't seen the exhibit, it's very impressive."

The "Mapping the Past" exhibit, which features historic maps from the Lake Geneva area, was developed in 2018.

"It's just phenomenal. It's done in such a tasteful, beautiful way," Brandt said. "Looking at the wall of the exhibit, it's really quite wonderful."

The museum also features displays related to the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad, Frank Lloyd Wright's Hotel Geneva, Andy Gump, Yerkes Observatory, Lake Geneva mansions and boats and yachts of Geneva Lake.

Besides the exhibits, the museum hosts several events and programs throughout the year including the Victorian Christmas open house, which is usually held during the first Saturday in December.

"That is also the same day the city does the Electric Christmas Parade," Brandt said. "So we're always hoping that people would come here first then go to the parade."

The museum also conducts the Parade of Trees each holiday season, in which participating businesses and organizations decorate a Christmas tree in the "Main Street Lake Geneva" area.

"It has to be experienced. It's just incredible and every year we have more trees. We will have a few more trees this year, as well," Brandt said. "If you've never experienced it, for heaven's sake, make a point to do it this year. It is well worth your time."

Honoring the museum

During the program, Mayor Charlene Klein presented a certificate of appreciation and read a proclamation honoring the museum's 40th anniversary.

"I'm absolutely certain that we have the best small city museum in America," Klein said. "I further encourage that our residents visit the museum to enjoy the exhibits and learn about the region's expansive history."

Edward Schwinn, president of the Geneva Lake Museum Board of Directors, said the museum has helped many people learn about the history of the Lake Geneva area during the past 40 years.

"When I look back over 40 years, I think of the thousands and thousands of people that have gone through," Schwinn said. "So we have to recognize the fact that we're really a part of this community."

Klein also presented a certificate to Brandt for her 40 years of service to the museum.

Brandy said she has enjoyed working with the museum and the city during the past 40 years.

"It's been a pleasure and a privilege to be involved," Brandt said. "The City of Lake Geneva has been so grateful and gracious. You have been wonderful landlords. Thank you so much."

For more information about the Geneva Lake Museum, visit www.genevalakemuseum.org.