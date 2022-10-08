Geneva Gifts set to close at the end of the year in Downtown Lake Geneva

A longtime staple is set to come to an end in Downtown Lake Geneva.
Geneva Gifts, 150 Broad St., is set to close by the end of the year, as store owner Melissa Reuss plans to retire.
The building has been purchased by new owners, and Reuss's lease is set to end in late November; however, she has the option to renew the lease until the end of December.
"We will need the last few days of each month to lock up, close the doors and clean it out," she said.
Reuss said she feels now is an appropriate time to retire since her husband, Michael Reuss, retired as assistant chief for the Lake Geneva Police Department in 2017.
She said, as part of her retirement, she plans to travel and spend more time with family.
"He's ready for me to join him in retirement, and we have a grandbaby who's 15 months old and we want to spend more time with him and our future grandchildren," Reuss said. "We want to travel and enjoy our lives. We've lost some friends at our age, so there's priorities where we want to stop and smell the roses instead of working all the time."
Geneva Gifts offers a variety of items including homemade fudge, candy, books, gift items and Minnetonka moccasins.
"People say we have the best fudge they have ever had. There's usually over 36 flavors on the counter. There's probably about 40-something right now, because we're trying to make everything we can possibly make that people like," Reuss said. "We're known for having a large selection of Lake Geneva and Wisconsin items. We've been known as the fun store, because people like coming in here and looking at all the items we have."
Discounts will be offered on most of the store's items until it officially closes for business. Currently, there is a 30% discount on the majority of the items.
"We will drop that percentage until we're done," Reuss said. "We will get to like 50% by November."
Reuss's parents, Donald and Marilyn Ketchpaw, purchased the store in September 1976, and Reuss took over ownership in 1989. Reuss said she has enjoyed operating the store and the relationships she has formed with customers and employees over the years.
'My employees have been great. They're like family to me," Reuss said. "The customers are the best."
Reuss said several customers have been disappointed to learn about the store's closing and have shared memories about shopping at Geneva Gifts.
"The customers are like, 'Oh my gosh, I have been shopping here for years,'" Reuss said. "They remember the store back before my parents owned it."
The 150 Broad St. building initially was known as Hill's Cafe and Greyhound Bus Stop, which was owned by Harold Hill and his wife, Bernice. The couple later closed the cafe and rented out the building.
George Willard and James Tollahsen established Geneva Gifts in 1958. The business was then sold to the Ketchpaws in 1976.
Reuss began working at the store when she was 13 years old, helping out her parents. She said she would often work at the store after school and during the weekends.
"From 13 years on, I walked over from Denison Junior High," she said.
Reuss's family has operated several other businesses in Downtown Lake Geneva over the years including Ketchy things, Port of Geneva, Stuck on You and Trader Nick's.
Ruess said one of the changes she has noticed over the years is that there is less foot traffic during the evening hours in Downtown Lake Geneva now compared to when her parents owned Geneva Gifts.
She said her parents often kept the business open until 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate customers.
"The crowds we would have at night were incredible. Now, it's changes a bit," Reuss said. "It's more of a family vacation town, more so than it ever was. We don't get the late night business like we used to."
Reuss said the coronavirus did not have a negative effect on the business. In fact, it gave it a boost.
"Once we re-opened, it's gone gangbusters," Reuss said. "I think 2021 was our best year ever, and 2022 is proven to be probably our second best year ever."
Reuss said she is looking for someone to purchase the homemade fudge portion of the business.
"I haven't had a chance to talk to the new owners of the building," Reuss said. "I was hoping they would buy it, but they're being slow in talking to me about it. So I will sell it to somebody else."
Reuss said there are several fixtures at the store that she would be willing to sell to a crafter or other business owner. For more information, call 262-248-6756.
"We have a lot of things that we saved over the years that we would hate to throw in the dumpster when somebody else could buy it," she said.
Store employees have established a display honoring Reuss's upcoming retirement and asking customers to share their memories of Geneva Gifts.
"If people come in, even if they don't buy anything, they can share a memory of the store," Reuss said.
Geneva Gifts is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, until it officially closes for business.
For more information, visit www.genevagifts.com.
