Lake Geneva Public Library patrons may now enjoy their favorite fantasy or science fiction novel while sitting on the “throne of reading.”

The throne-shaped chair once was located in E. Gary Gygax’s Stone Manor home and is now a part of the Gary Gygax Appendix N Alcove exhibit at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

The exhibit which honors Gygax, co-founder of Dungeons & Dragons, features hundreds of books and other literary works that helped Gygax develop the idea for the popular fantasy role playing game.

Representatives from the Gygax Memorial Fund hosted a dedication ceremony for the exhibit, Aug. 10, at the library. The ceremony was attended by members of the Gygax family, former Tactical Studies Rules (TSR) employees, city officials and Dungeons & Dragons fans.

Paul Stormberg, president of the Gygax Memorial Fund, said it is only fitting that the library host an exhibit dedicated to Gygax, because it was the place where he read many books that inspired him to help create Dungeons & Dragons and to write a collection of fantasy and science fiction novels.

“Gary spent his days here in the library looking for titles on history, warfare, mythology, religion, science fiction and fantasy, many of which would find their way to his Appendix N list,” Stormberg said. “While tens of millions of people have played D&D, hundreds of millions have read the fantasy fiction and science fiction that came out of this little town of Lake Geneva thanks to Gary Gygax.”

Gail Gygax, Gary Gygax’s wife, donated a set of her husband’s novels to the library during the dedication ceremony.

“I really appreciate the library. Gary would have loved this,” Gail Gygax said. “He would love having his books here, so I’m so glad to give these to you.”

Keith Gerlach, facility and technology librarian, said he is excited about the library hosting the exhibit and the collection of the books that helped inspire Dungeons & Dragons.

“The library is proud to add this new collection that has such a historic relevance to Lake Geneva,” Gerlach said. “Many of these tales were discovered here and it’s great to house such material from Gary’s hometown library. D&D is an inspiring game that many people have enjoyed with family and friends and strangers, alike.”

Stormberg said the exhibit would not be complete without the “throne of reading.”

“Of course no alcove with arcane works and strange tomes would be complete without a fitting, impressive wizard’s chair for the reader,” Stormberg said. “In his home in Stone Manor, Gary Gygax had a throne-like chair that he likened to a magical item in a Dungeons & Dragons game, that he referred to as the ‘throne of reading.’”

Stormberg said the ‘throne of reading’ also was donated by Gail Gygax.

“When I came up with this idea and suggested it to Gail, she said, ‘We had a chair in our house and Gary called it the ‘throne of reading.’ So it was a fantastic coincidence,” Stormberg said. “So now you too can sit upon the ‘throne of reading’ in the Appendix N Alcove exhibit and share in the magic of reading the books that inspired Gary’s writing of Dungeons & Dragons.”

Naming of the exhibit

Appendix N is a list of a 100-plus books that inspired Gygax to help create Dungeons & Dragons. The appendix was published in the back of the “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Masters Guide.”

“These authors and books he considered to be formative to the designs and games of Dungeons & Dragons,” Stormberg said. “It was known as the Appendix N list since it was in the appendix and happened to be in the back of the book. The list would launch millions of young readers on a journey to the discovery of some of the greatest science fiction and fantasy stories of the past two centuries. Appendix N has literally inspired hundreds of authors and game designers to dedicate their lives to the creation of science fiction and fantasy stories.”

Alcove is what Gygax would call an area of a dungeon.

“Alcove was a really cool word that Gary used to describe places in a dungeon, and we all learned it when we were 12 years old thanks to Gary,” Stormberg said.

Other recent Gary Gygax initiatives

The Appendix N Alcove exhibit is the second Gygax-related initiative that has been established in Lake Geneva during the past few weeks.

The Gygax Park Bench was dedicated, July 27, at Library Park— also known as Elm Park. Mayor Charlene Klein proclaimed July 27 as Gary Gygax Day during the July 24 Lake Geneva City Council meeting. July 27 is Gygax’s birthday.

Klein said she is pleased to honor Gygax and the important role he has played in Lake Geneva’s history.

“I don’t know of anyone from Lake Geneva who has a bigger following than Gary Gygax,” Klein said. “I’m glad we have a chance to celebrate him and I look forward to all the events to come.”

Upcoming events and programs

Officials from the Gygax Memorial Fund have several other events and initiatives planned for the future.

Stormberg said they plan to host a three-day “Dragon Days” festival during the second week of October, which will feature a Renaissance fair at Library Park, street performers, walking tours, theater performances and gaming activities.

He said officials from the Gygax Memorial Fund are in the process of obtaining permits from the city to host the event.

“This year, 2023, will be our soft opening and we will plan a fully realized festival in 2024 for the 50th anniversary of D&D,” Stormberg said.

Representatives from the memorial fund also plan to establish the Gen Con Founder’s Stone and Display at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., to honor the founding of Gen Con, which was first held at the venue.

Gen Con has grown into a four-day event and is now held in Indianapolis. Stormberg said about 60,000 people attend the convention each year.

“They bring in more money in those four days than the Indianapolis 500,” Stormberg said. “They bring in about $70 million in four days. The Indianapolis 500 brings in about $50 million. It’s the single largest event in Indianapolis.”

The “Wizard of Lake Geneva” exhibit, which will highlight Gygax and Dungeons & Dragons, is in the process of being developed at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.

Officials from the Gygax Memorial Fund plan to have a half-acre of Library Park dedicated as Gygax Park. They also are in the process of raising money to establish the Gygax Memorial in Library Park.

Stormberg said they hope to break ground on the memorial in October 2024.

“The memorial will be a simple stone table with a bronze statue of Gary seated at one end where players can gather around him and play a game of Dungeons & Dragons,” Stormberg said.

About $200,000 has been raised for the memorial, so far, from private and corporate donations.

Stormberg said they plan to conduct a kickstarter campaign later in the year to raise the rest of the funds for the memorial.

“The City of Lake Geneva has a great opportunity here,” Stormberg said. “Next year will be the 50th anniversary of D&D and the whole world will be looking towards the City of Lake Geneva.”

Organist honored during his 98th birthday Members of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion honor Dr. Roy Clare for his 98th birthday Dr. Roy Clare prepares to have a slice of his birthday cake Dr. Roy Clare returns to playing the organ after his 98th birthday celebration Members of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion honor Dr. Roy Clare with a birthday cake