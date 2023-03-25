Ellen Burling has been named the new general manager for Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

Burling most recently worked as the assistant general manager for the cruise line.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers narrated boat tours and meal cruises, as well as private parties, weddings and corporate events aboard their fleet of eight classic boats.

Burling will be responsible for the year-round daily operations of the cruise line division of Gage Marine Corporation and overseeing a staff of 130 full-time and seasonal employees.

Burling has worked at Lake Geneva Cruise Line for 40 years, first as a ticket seller, tour guide and mail boat jumper while attending college. She was hired as a full-time employee in 1986 after graduating from UW-Stevens Point.

"Being a part of the Gage family of businesses and leading the cruise line division is something I have been a part of for more than half of my life," Burling said in a press release. "I look forward to continuing that legacy and bringing some new ideas to the role."

"Ellen’s hard work and loyalty to the company over the past 40 years has been outstanding," Bill Gage Jr., third-generation owner of Gage Marine Corporation, parent company to Lake Geneva Cruise Line, said. "Over the years moving from mail jumper to general manager shows her dedication and passion for this company. This promotion is well deserved, and we are excited to see what she does next."

Lake Geneva Cruise Line was founded in 1873 and purchased by the Gage family in 1958. For more information, visit www.cruiselakegeneva.com.