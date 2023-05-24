Any company celebrating their 150 year anniversary with friends and local community members makes for a special event. The Gage Marine Corporation, founded in 1873, made it even more special Thursday night, May 18, at the Riviera in Lake Geneva by providing $10,000 checks to 15 different charitable organizations within the Walworth County community.

A total of 98 organizations applied for the $10,000 grants, but 15 were selected to match the $150,000 donation.

“There’s community, there’s commerce, and there’s charity,” Gage Marine third-generation owner Bill Gage Jr. said. “We’re so blessed with having great people, great businesses, and how we work together with some of these charities, and we don’t realize in Walworth County, that these needs aren’t just big city problems and challenges. Whether it’s the Agape House or the food banks, things like that save families and trying to get involved before it becomes a government problem. We’re a part of this community and our community is stronger because of all our businesses and all of our people working together.”

One of the organizations receiving a $10,000 grant was the Walworth County Reading Project, which began just over one year ago in Lake Geneva. The grant money will be used to expand their county-wide Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program.

“We launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library throughout the county, which provides any child from 0-5 years old with an age appropriate book on a monthly basis,” Walworth County Reading Project Treasurer Ryan Stelzer said. “We have been able to basically open up to half the county thus far, but this grant will help us open the rest of it, and make it so where any child 0-5 can have a book mailed to them. Our goal is to be able to provide for the county and this does that.”

Stelzer said, as they have been raising money, they have been launching this project on a city by city basis up to this point.

“This grant allows us to go from a few at a time to being able to do it county-wide,” he said. “There’s four of us that started the 501C3 and committed to get this program launched in the county. Fortunately, this grant kind of finishes off that process.”

Barb Steinmetz, a member of the Side by Side organization that helps with families dealing with financial hardships, couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this grant, and for her, it couldn’t come at a better time.

“Life is getting more expensive,” Steinmetz said. “It’s more expensive to rent and have electric, and gas, and spend money on groceries. Especially now with summer coming, these families with kids at home won’t be getting the free lunches, so this grant helps with all that. A lot of families are one emergency away from catastrophe, and if we can get to them early enough, we’ll be able to give them that hand-up. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand-up.”

Steinmetz said many families have reached out when it was already too late for Side by Side to help them and make a significant difference, but she hopes this grant will give those people initiative to reach out sooner.

“If our clients can’t make their June rent or only paid part of their May rent and need help getting caught up, this grant will help us with that,” she said.

Grant recipients

1. Agape House: Funds will be used for their student scholarship program for at-risk youth and their families.

2. Badger High School: Funds will be used for to improve their commercial kitchen by installing drop-down electrical cables.

3. Williams Bay Historical Society: The funds will be used to preserve and provide access to a collection of historical documents from the late 19th and 20th centuries.

4. Friends of Metheson Memorial Library: Funds will be used to enhance the Welcome Desk in the children’s area of the library.

5. Geneva Lake Museum: Funds will be used to make the building more accessible by adding an ADA (wheelchair lift).

6. Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC): Funds will be used for maintenance and construction on two new sections of the boardwalk in the nature preserve.

7. Lake Geneva Food Pantry: Funds will be used to fill in gaps where government subsidies have been cut.

8. New Beginnings APFV: Money will go towards installing HVAC units to improve transitional housing apartments.

9. Open Arms Free Clinic: Funds will support general operations to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services for residents of Walworth County.

10. Safe families for children, Southern Wisconsin: Funds will go to supporting related programming costs in their mission to keep children safe with their families.

11. Side by Side.

12. Tree House Child and Family Center: Funds will be used to purchase and offer training on child abuse prevention education materials for Pre-Kindergarten-5 schools throughout the county.

13. Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank: Funds will be used to buy food for nearly 500 families they serve on a monthly basis.

14. Walworth County Reading Project.

15. Williams Bay Lions/Lioness Club: Funds will be used to renovate the Williams Bay Lions Fieldhouse.

In photos: Water skiers and more go "Freezin' for a Reason" on Geneva Lake Watch now: Freezin’ for a Reason 2021 Brendon Smith Liam Gerard Finn Gerard Nate Hart Tim Martin Audience