Free Lake Geneva parking returns Tuesday, Nov. 15, runs until Jan. 31

Downtown Lake Geneva's free parking period resumes Tuesday, Nov. 15, and runs through Jan. 31, 2023.

The paid parking period returns Feb. 1, 2023 and runs through Nov. 14, 2023.

Parking currently costs $2 an hour during the day most of the year. But aldermen are considering increasing that.

Lake Geneva aldermen are set to discuss proposed parking rate and parking fine increases again during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., Nov. 15 at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.

City officials also considering increasing parking fines from $20 to $50 for next year's budget, with fines increasing to $100 if they are not paid after 10 days.

City officials are also proposing a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking for Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget.

The city's current parking rate is $2 an hour daily, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

The city is considering increasing the parking rates and fines to help offset a projected deficit in the 2023 budget.

City council members are set to vote on the 2023 budget, Nov. 22.