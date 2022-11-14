Free Lake Geneva parking returns Tuesday, Nov. 15, runs until Jan. 31

Downtown Lake Geneva's free parking period resumes Tuesday, Nov. 15, and runs through Jan. 31, 2023.
The paid parking period returns Feb. 1, 2023 and runs through Nov. 14, 2023.
Parking currently costs $2 an hour during the day most of the year. But aldermen are considering increasing that.
Lake Geneva aldermen are set to discuss proposed parking rate and parking fine increases again during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., Nov. 15 at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.
City officials also considering increasing parking fines from $20 to $50 for next year's budget, with fines increasing to $100 if they are not paid after 10 days.
City officials are also proposing a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking for Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 2023 budget.
The city's current parking rate is $2 an hour daily, with the paid parking season running from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.
The city is considering increasing the parking rates and fines to help offset a projected deficit in the 2023 budget.
City council members are set to vote on the 2023 budget, Nov. 22.
28 photos from Lake Geneva's second annual Bacon Fest
House-cured double smoked maple bourbon bacon sizzles on the grill at second annual Bacon Fest
Too bad it's not a scratch-and-sniff photo! House-cured double smoked maple bourbon bacon sizzled on the grill Saturday, May 14 at the vendor booth operated by Racine-based Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats at the second annual Bacon Fest in downtown Lake Geneva. The May 14-15 festival was sponsored by Wisconsin Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
Eric Johnson
Kenosha's Audrey Garhart entertains at Bacon Fest
Kenosha resident Audrey Gahart entertails at Bacon Fest in Lake Geneva on Saturday afternoon, May 14, as part of Lake Geneva House of Music's "Electrica" high school music group. Bacon Fest, sponsored by Wisconsin Valley Media Group, was held May 14-15 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Eric Johnson
"Sweet. fatty and lovely" burnt end pork belly bacon candy by Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats
Among the 2022 vendors at the May 14-15 Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva was Rhonda Mrnak, owner of Racine-based Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats. Working alongside her husband Jeff, pit master, Mrnak said she enjoys the creativity that comes part-and-parcel when cooking with versatile bacon, including the "sweet. fatty and lovely" burnt end pork belly bacon candy shown here. The second annual Bacon Fest was ponsored by Wisconsin Valley Media Group.
Eric Johnson
Enjoying tasty treats at Bacon Fest
Two-year-old Brielle Richio of Kenosha enjoys a sweet treat funnel cake on Saturday at the second annual Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Eric Johnson
Second annual Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park, May 14-15 downtown Lake Geneva
An estimated nearly 5,000 people attended Wisconsin Valley Media Group's second annual Bacon Fest in downtown Lake Geneva, May 14-15. Shown here is the crowd of bacon enthusiasts gathered at lakefront Flat Iron Park early Saturday afternoon.
Eric Johnson
Chad Shortridge of Bristol-based American Made BBQ serves up eastern North Carolina chopped pork sandwiches infused with crumbled bacon
Among Bacon Fest’s new vendors in 2022 was Chad Shortridge of Bristol, owner of American Made BBQ, a start-up entrepreneurial venture celebrating its first anniversary next month. Shortridge kept busy at Bacon Fest serving up candied pork belly, candied bacon twists and eastern North Carolina chopped pork sandwiches infused with crumbled bacon. A career 19-year Navy man, Shortridge is looking to retire in around 18 months. Said Shortridge of American Made BBQ, "This is my retirement plan. I enjoy cooking. I especially enjoy cooking the food I grew up on. I'm from Virginia - this is the food of my people. This is what we do down there. If I can make people happy with the food I'm cooking, that's the goal. "
Eric Johnson
Miles Over Mountains performing at the 2022 Bacon Fest, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva
Miles Over Mountains,
a progressive bluegrass band from the northern suburbs of Chicago, entertains on the Flat Iron Park gazebo stage on Saturday night, May 14, at the second annual Bacon Fest in downtown Lake Geneva. Bacon Fest, held May 14-15 and sponsored by Wisconsin Valley Media Group, drew crowds estimated at nearly 5,000 attendees drawn from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Eric Johnson
Fontana resident John Hughes ladles up bacon chili at the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank's fundraising booth
Fontana resident John Hughes, president of the Elkhorn-based Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, ladles up a cup of bacon chili at the nonprofit organization's fundraising booth at the second annual Bacon Fest, held May 14-15 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva. The Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, a Bacon Fest partner, served up a "Bacon Up a Solution to Hunger" bacon chili and cornbread fundraiser, in addition to also operating the cash bar at the event. A Sunday afternoon meat auction at Bacon Fest further benefitted the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank. Hughes said 100% of the nonprofit organization’s proceeds from Bacon Fest will be used in support of the food and diaper bank, which serves some 1,500 Walworth County residents each week.
Eric Johnson
Bacon Fest vendor Peter Pucillo crisps chopped bacon on the griddle
Among the returning vendors at the 2022 Bacon Fest at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva was Peter Pucillo from Elkhorn-based catering company Bistro Italiano. Noted Pucillo of his mission at the festival, “I am here to provide the masses with as much bacon as they can eat. Bacon cheese curds, bacon mac bites, bacon cheddar fries - bacon, bacon, bacon, bacon.”
Eric Johnson
Pit master Jeff Mrnak fries house-cured, double-smoked maple bourbon bacon strips at the second annual Bacon Fest
Jeff Mrnak, pit master with Racine-based Mrnak Premium BBQ Meats & Eats, fries up a griddle filled with house-cured, double-smoked maple bourbon bacon strips on Saturday at the 2022 Bacon Fest, held May 14-15 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Eric Johnson
"Electrica" performs at the 2022 Bacon Fest in downtown Lake Geneva
While namesake foodstuff bacon reigned supreme at Bacon Fest, another big draw for festival attendees at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva was a full two-day slate of entertainment. Bacon Fest musical performances at the picturesque Flat Iron Park gazebo kicked off at noon on Saturday with the “Electrica” high school student group at Lake Geneva House of Music. Pictured, from left, are Tommy Herner of Genoa City, and Weston Holmes and Serenity Jensen of Elkhorn.
Eric Johnson
Burnt end pork belly "Bacon Candy" at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
Among the popular decadent bacon delights served up at the second annual Bacon Fest, May 14-15 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva, was bacon candy. Pictured is the bacon candy served up by Racine-based Myrnak Premium Meats & East.
Eric Johnson
Cornhole bag toss game at Lake Geneva Bacon Fest
As Lee Dunahee of Fox Lake looks on at right, Beaver Dam resident Juan Jasso showed his form Saturday at the cornhole bag toss game at the second annual Bacon Fest, held May 14-15 at Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva.
Eric Johnson
Bacon Fest 2022
A bacon-topped hot dog is shown, one of the many bacon treats at this year’s Bacon Fest.
Bacon Fest 2022
Chef Abel Rosas serves up some bacon at the 2022 Lake Geneva Bacon Fest.
Bacon Fest 2022 bacon
A pair sample bacon skewers at the 2022 Bacon Fest in Lake Geneva.
Bacon Fest 2022 bacon pizza
A bacon-topped pizza was one of the many bacon specialty items available at this year’s Bacon Fest.
Bacon Fest 2022 crowds
A crowd enjoys Bacon Fest on Sunday, May 15.
