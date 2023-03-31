A contested race is on the spring general election ballot in Williams Bay, where four candidates — two incumbents and two challengers — are competing for the three board seats up for election on the Tuesday, April 4 ballot.

Incumbents Jim D’Alessandro and George Vlach are competing against political newcomers Jack Jones and Steven Russell, with the top three vote-getters earning two-year terms on the Williams Bay Village Board.

Incumbent Trustee Matt Stanek chose not to run for re-election.

The Lake Geneva Regional News reached out to D’Alessandro, Vlach, Jones and Russell with candidate questionnaires in advance of election day to give voters a profile snapshot on their backgrounds, motivations for seeking office, and thoughts on what they believe to be the top pressing issues facing the community.

Their responses follow below:

D’Alessandro

Name: James P. D’Alessandro (Inc.)

Age: 60

Occupation: Owner/Operator, Harborview Motel/Cabins.

Address: 60 Johnson Terrace, Williams Bay.

Community involvement: Member of the Williams Bay Lions Club since 1994. President of the Williams Bay Business Association, co-founder since 2003. Member of the Williams Bay School Advisory Board.

Previous elected experience: Several terms as Williams Bay Village Trustee.

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I graduated from Williams Bay School in 1981, and UW-Whitewater in 1986 in Public Policy and Administration. I feel an obligation to those that served before me in Williams Bay to continue keeping our village a wonderful place to live and raise a family. I have in the past and continue to watch and learn from those dedicated community leaders who unselfishly give their time and knowledge. Whether you’ve spent your life in Williams Bay or choose to spend part of your life in The Bay, the story is always the same—gratefulness.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: One of the biggest issues facing the village and other communities is Emergency Services, now and into the future. Planning is key, especially when everyone knows changes are coming and decisions need to be made now. We just can’t keep ignoring the fact that costs, budget restraints and lack of qualified personnel are going to be solved by someone else, so again we must start planning now. For instance, we started planning almost two years ago on how we are going to provide Ambulance Services with an acceptable response time. After numerous meetings and negotiations, we have partnered with Fontana to provide those services for now, until we can find a more comprehensive and permanent solution. Ultimately, it’s going to be up to us, the residents to make those final decisions, most recently in the form of passing a referendum that now funds our Emergency Medical Services. There’s still a lot of work ahead of us and decisions to be made.

Secondly, preserving our natural resources and quality-of-life remains a top issue. Making sure we’re spending your tax dollars wisely, ensuring balanced budgets, no deficits and well-maintained reserves. Protecting our Geneva Lakefront and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. Future developments that preserve the character and charm of our neighborhoods, and a downtown that looks nice but not overbuilt, should always be one of our biggest issues.

Anything else you want to add: Four years ago, I became the Chair of Parks and Lakefront and inherited a “Parks Plan” with a price tag of $5.2-6.2 million, which I found completely unacceptable. So I went back at looked at Williams Bay Business Association Surveys, spoke and listened to what people really wanted for parks and recreational activities. After a couple years, we came up with a plan of what residents wanted to see that made sense, that ended up costing less than $600,000. In the meantime, we borrowed that same $6 million and put into our infrastructure replacing 60–100-year-old water lines, sewer lines and road reconstruction. While these projects are funded, there’s still a lot of work to do implementing these projects.

I ask once again for your vote, and the honor and privilege to represent you on the Williams Bay Village Board.

Vlach

Name: George Vlach (Inc.)

Age: 57

Occupation: Retired police officer/contractor

Address: Williams Bay

Community involvement: Previous Lions member. Licensed wrestling official for State of Wisconsin and USA Wrestling.

Previous elected experience: I have had the pleasure to represent the citizens of Williams Bay for seven terms and I am asking for your vote to continue the work.

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I have had the pleasure of serving for the past 14 years. I’ve gained valuable knowledge about the village which can only be gained through experience. I do my best to represent the citizens while maintaining fiscal responsibility. The village has gone through many challenges, and with my experience I feel I am well-suited for the challenges ahead that face us.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: I believe the two biggest challenges that the village faces right now are trying to promote economic development in our downtown area and maintaining our infrastructure. We as trustees should work to attract small businesses that fit our community. We must also plan and make infrastructure improvements to our community, some of them being well over 100 years old. We must also continue to provide services to our community that the citizens deserve. We must do these things while also being fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars.

Anything else you want to add: I ask for your vote.

Jones

Name: Jack Jones

Age: 64

Occupation: Midwest Sales Manager—Chemicals

Address: 34 Elm St., Williams Bay, WI 53191

Community involvement: I have been working with different departments within the Village of Williams Bay to bring a local motel up to current standards.

Previous elected experience: None

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I really like Williams Bay and it has a lot of appeal, but there can be improvement. I’d like to be a part of it. I’d rather be part of the solution than the problem.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: Williams Bay is approaching deficit spending and I’d like to help find other ways than raising taxes on us to eliminate it. I have a few tangible ideas that does not place the added burden on us taxpayers. I also feel we need to expand and firm up our borders. We do not have to necessarily develop expansion, but if we don’t expand our borders we have no say so on who or how it gets developed.

Anything else you want to add: I am also a WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association) and IHSA (Illinois High School Association) football and wrestling official.

Russell

Name: Steven Russell

Age:

Occupation: Retired after 35 years in manufacturing management. Current position – Harbormaster for the City of Lake Geneva.

Address:

Community involvement: Coached recreation and travelling soccer. Served on school district committees. Volunteered my time to church activities.

Previous elected experience:

Why do you want to be a member of the board: What qualifies me for the position of Village Trustee? Proven track record of advancement with more responsibilities throughout my career — Service Manager, Plant Superintendent, Plant Manager, VP of Manufacturing, VP of Operations and President. Managed businesses with multiple facilities through periods of explosive growth, recessions and acquisitions. Two years (starting year three) working as a department head for the City of Lake Geneva, where I gained an understanding of how to blend private and public sector experience in order to serve the elected officials and residents more efficiently. History of teamwork and transparency.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: Future growth and development that will impact public services, safety (Fire and Police) and infrastructure. Attracting sustainable businesses.

Anything else you want to add:

