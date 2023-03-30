Voters in the Village of Sharon will find four candidates for board trustees candidates on the spring general election ballot on Tuesday, April 4.
The top three vote-getters will earn two-year terms on the Sharon Village Board
On the ballot in the four-way race, challenger Doug Koehler faces off against incumbent trustees Lawrence Diderich, Kelly Schmig and Pamela Woodrich.
The Lake Geneva Regional News reached out to the candidates with emailed questionnaires in advance of election day to give voters a profile snapshot on their backgrounds, motivations for seeking office, and thoughts on what they believe to be the top pressing issues facing the community.
Responses follow from Diderich and Koehler.
No responses were received from either Schmig or Woodrich as of press time for today’s issue.
Diderich
Name: Lawrence “Larry” “Butch” Diderich (Inc.)
Age: 75
Occupation: Retired
Address: Sharon, WI
Community involvement: Member of Moser-Ortman American Legion Post 130, Village Public Utilities and Finance committees, 4th of July Celebration Committee. I am very proud of my involvement in the success of replacing all playground equipment in Goodland Memorial Park. Retired member of Sharon Fire & Rescue.
Previous elected experience: Serving as Village Trustee since 2014, when I was asked to fill a Trustee vacancy. Subsequently elected to the position of Trustee for four terms of office.
Why do you want to be a member of the board: The Village of Sharon has been my home since childhood. As a longtime resident, I have seen many changes in our community. I believe my experience as a member of the Village Board, combined with my long-standing personal and professional relationships with friends and neighbors, allows me a unique view of what is in the best interest of our community. I have an open-door policy about the concerns and opinions of my fellow residents. I have, and will continue, to welcome people to reach out to me with their views. The continued growth and development of the Village of Sharon is something we all need to be involved in.
What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: Continued development in housing, commercial and industrial areas. Community involvement in village operations and other volunteer opportunities.
Anything else you want to add: Serving on the Village Board of Sharon has been both an honor and a learning experience. During the eight years that the voters have elected me to that position, I have gained knowledge, experience, new and varied perspectives on what it takes to run a village. It takes the entire village. I encourage all Village of Sharon residents to get involved in the continual growth of our community.
Koehler
Name: Douglas Koehler
Age: 68
Occupation: I am self employed at Koehler Home Repair.
Address: I live at 170 Baldwin St., Sharon, WI.
Community involvement: I am a board member of Small Town Preservation. I have done some community service. One item was the removal of chimney on side of bowling alley.
Previous elected experience: I was once on the village Board of Appeals some years ago.
Why do you want to be a member of the board: I want to be on the board so that citizens can get answers to their questions. I want to be a conduit directly to the board. It seems that a lot of time passes without getting a decision. Lines of communication between the citizens and the board are very bad.
What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: One of the biggest issues I have is the constant spending in our community, with it seems like no regard for the long term cost. I also think we have too many people on the payroll.
Anything else you want to add: I personally will take no salary for being on the board. It is a privilege to serve my community.