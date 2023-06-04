Visitors to Lake Geneva will have an opportunity to sample food and drinks from local establishments while touring the Downtown area.

Joseph Wisnowski, owner of Lake Geneva Tours, plans to offer walking food tours this summer.

As part of the tours, attendees will sample food and drinks at participating businesses. Some of the participating businesses for the tour include Hill Valley Cheese Shop and Cheese Bar, Beef Jerky Experience, Geneva Tap House, Avant Cycle Cafe, Inspired Coffee, Baker House, Maxwell Mansion, The Bottle Shop and Scoops Ice Cream.

"The food is to keep you nourished and feeling good and to taste local foods," Wisnowski said. "You get to sample all kinds of foods with us that's local. Everything is either from the area or inspired by Wisconsin."

Wisnowski said alcohol beverages will not be a part of the tour, but participants may have an alcoholic drink when visiting any of the establishments that serve liquor.

"It's a family fun tour. I do not emphasize alcohol on the tour," Wisnowski said. "If you want to buy a drink-- say at the Geneva Tap House-- that's up to you. No one is going to stop you. Just keep up with the group, that's all I ask.

The tour also will include shopping and a walk near the Lake Geneva Public Library, Riviera Beach and the lakefront area.

"Because of the nature of Lake Geneva there will be times when we won't get to sit down, but we will have a little piece of food here and a little piece of food there," Wisnowski said. "By the time you're done, you can have an ensemble of food that's really filling."

Wisnowski said he also will present information about the gangsters and mansions related to the history of Lake Geneva, as well as information about the lakeshore path.

"Speaking of filling, I'm going to fill you up on history of the lakeshore path, knowledge about the mansions and information about the gangsters," Wisnowski said. "There will be all sorts of things and shopping."

Wisnowski said he has been conducted research about the history of the Lake Geneva to prepare for the tours.

"I'm reading everything. I go to the museum on a regular basis," Wisnowski said. "I've been able to find a lot of documents and articles, and computers are a person's best friend these days. I've been reading a lot of books."

The tours initially will be held 10:15 a.m. every Saturday, beginning June 17, throughout the summer. Each tour will begin at the Hill Valley Cheese Shop and Cheese Bar, 510 and 512 Broad St., and will be able to accommodate up to 16 people.

Wisnowski said he may add Saturday afternoon tours and tours on Fridays and Sundays if there is enough demand, as well as hire additional tour guides.

"My intention for the long term, once this thing is really cooking, is having six tours on Saturday, but it will be based on demand," he said.

Wisnowski said he developed the idea for the food tour while going on similar tours in Chicago.

"I've lived in East Troy my entire adult life and as a result I've always enjoyed this area. I've done shopping here and started learning, here and there, about the history of the area," Wisnowski said. "One day I was like, 'They have food tours in Chicago. Why don't they have one in Lake Geneva?'"

Wisnowski said he also was inspired to offer the tours while working as an Uber driver in Milwaukee, Madison and Lake Geneva.

"The place I find the most fun to do Uber is Lake Geneva, because people are always in such a great mood here," Wisnowski said. "So fusing all those things, I also kind of wanted to grab on and embrace that experience."

To schedule a tour, send an email message to lakegenevatours@gmail.com or call 262-249-6722.

Wisnowski said he hopes the tours help attract more visitors to Lake Geneva.

"I see Lake Geneva as Chicago meets Wisconsin, so I want to really embrace that," Wisnowski said. "You can go to Chicago and have Italian beef. You can go to Chicago and have deep dished pizza, but I want to focus on what is unique about this area. That's what I want to express."

Wisnowski said during the off tourism season he plans to write a book about the history of Lake Geneva.

"I intend to take the information I have and turn it into a book," Wisnowski said. "It will be a one-stop resource for anyone who comes here. It's a touristy town but for anyone who wants to know more about it, it would be nice to have one place to go read about all those things. That's what I want to put together."