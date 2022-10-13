Fontana School sees rise in enrollment: Total overall enrollment stands at 201

Smiles were evident at the Sept. 26 meeting of the Fontana Joint 8 School Board on Sept. 26 as Fontana Elementary School principal and district administrator Steve Torrez delivered “good news” about the district’s enrollment figures.

Reporting on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) mandated statewide Third Friday Count of school enrollment, Torrez said the Sept. 16 count showed a Grades 4K-8 enrollment of 151 district resident students, up seven from 144 at the September 2021 Third Friday Count.

Torrez said Fontana Elementary School’s total overall Grades 4K-8 enrollment, inclusive of open enrollment students drawn from surrounding school districts, stands at 201.

“Both numbers are higher than last year,” Torrez noted.

Fontana Board of Education President Tom Labus, of Fontana, said he felt the uptick in enrollment “should have a nice, positive effect” on the district’s finances.

The Grades 4K-8 school, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana, also operates Falcon Early Childhood Center, which provides daycare for children age 6 weeks to 3 years old. The daycare program enrolls 40 area children.

Annual meeting

It was previewed that Fontana Joint 8 School District will hold its annual meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, beginning at 5 p.m.

Given a 14% rise in equalized property values statewide, Torrez said “a pretty stable mill rate” for school property taxes is projected in Fontana.

The October regular Board of Education meeting will immediately follow the annual meeting and budget hearing.

Other news

In other developments at the Sept. 26 meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Were advised by Torrez that the school’s April 26-28 eighth grade overnight trip to Washington, D.C. trip is “a go,” and that plans are still proceeding for a proposed mid-June inter-cultural Grades 7-8 trip to Costa Rica in the hopes of building educational sister school and foreign exchange relationships.

Had no changes for the school’s health and safety plan.

Approved the formation of a Building and Grounds Committee.

Rescheduled upcoming regular Board of Education meetings to Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Jan. 16 and Feb. 13 to accommodate scheduling conflicts for several board members in the coming months.