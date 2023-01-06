Fontana School Board approves as-needed short-term borrowing; District in process of hiring tiered learning teacher to bolster student achievement

Hoping for the best but laying the groundwork to meet unexpected district financial needs should they arise, the Fontana Board of Education on Dec. 12 approved its customary annual resolution authorizing $500,000 in short-term as-needed borrowing with First National Bank for the current school year.

Fontana School District Administrator Steve Torrez said it appears unlikely that the district will need to borrow the funds.

“We have enough in our fund balance, so we’re not in the position that we need to short-term borrow,” Torrez said. “It’s an approval to short-term borrow should we have to.”

In other action board items Dec. 12, the Fontana Joint 8 School District Board of Education:

Approved an annual resolution approving rental fee charges for Falcon Early Childhood Center’s use of a portion of the Fontana School building. The fee is unchanged from prior years. Falcon Early Childhood Center, which opened in August 2020 and offers a year-round program, offers programs for children ages six weeks to three years, in addition to before- and after-school care for Fontana Elementary School students.

Recognized a $700 donation from Anne Brunk Peterson matching $700 in donations raised by the Fontana Elementary School Student Council in support of the Big Foot Emergency Food Pantry, housed in the north wing at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 111 Fremont St. in Walworth. Encompassing an approximately 100-square-mile service area, the Big Food Emergency Food Pantry serves Walworth, Fontana, Williams Bay and most of Linn Township (Reek School).

School report card

Torrez reported to the board on Fontana Joint 8 School District’s school report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for academic proficiency testing during the 2021-2022 school year, which showed Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School earning a score of 67.1, placing the school in the DPI’s three-star “Meets Expectations” achievement category

Torrez said district administration has “linked the areas of strength and the areas of improvement in the report card” to the district’s goals.

“One area that we did immediately was we posted for and are in the process of hiring a tiered learning teacher,” Torrez noted. “That position will help with helping stretch student growth in all areas of learning, not just students who are below grade level, but also students who are at or above grade level and stretching those students as well.”

Torrez said it’s expected that he will have a candidate to bring before the board for approval in January to fill the tiered learning teacher position.

Board updates

Due to scheduling conflicts for board members, the next regular Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. in the library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St. in Fontana.

In other board news, it was noted that the 2023 Wisconsin State Education Convention will be held Jan. 18-20 at The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Now in its 102nd year, the three-day Wisconsin State Education Convention is the largest gathering of educational leaders in the state with more than 2,000 people historically attend the three-day convention, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB), the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) and the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA).

Torrez and Fontana Board of Education member Matthew Pruessing will be attending the Wisconsin State Education Convention.

The WASB Delegate Assembly is comprised of one representative from each member school board and CESA board of control and meets annually at the time of the WASB-WASDA-WASBO State Education Convention.

Resolutions adopted by the annual WASB Delegate Assembly set the policy direction for Madison-based WASB and its lobbying efforts. Once adopted, Delegate Assembly resolutions remain in force unless amended or repealed.

