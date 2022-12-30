Fontana Public Library to host Jan. 17 local history program; Learn about the history of the Belfry Music Theatre

Those with an interest in the area’s rich local music and theatre history will want to mark Tuesday, Jan. 17, on their calendar, as the Fontana Public Library hosts a program on the history, origins and ongoing programming of the storied Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 State Highway 67, in the Town of Delavan, near Williams Bay.

The free program will be held at 11 a.m. in the meeting room upstairs from the library at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr.

Attendees will learn about the remarkable history of this Walworth County cultural treasure, including its rich arts history dating back to 1934 and its present status as a multi-use entertainment, lodging and dining complex encompassing the Belfry Music Theatre, The Belfry House, and luxury dining restaurant Opus, a Paris-inspired French restaurant located at The Belfry House.

“I’ve been there a couple times,” said Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee. “I wonder sometimes if people, even though they drive by it, just don’t know a lot about it. It’s a little gem here in Walworth County and they’ve done such a nice job renovating it, and now their hotel part as well. I thought people might be interested what’s going on there.”

Housed in a historic circa-1888 former Mormon meeting house, Belfry Music Theatre, formerly known as the Belfry Theater, The Belfry Players and Wisconsin Summerstock, is widely feted as the first summer stock theater in Wisconsin, providing formative early acting experiences for such Hollywood stars as Paul Newman, Harrison Ford and Gary Burghoff of “M*A*S*H” fame as Radar O’Reilly.

Adjacent Crane Hall, now home to The Belfry House and Opus at The Belfry House, served as a dormitory for resident company members.

The current mission of Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com, now part of Transformative Arts, Inc., is to present high quality, professional tribute bands and original recording artists from around the globe in a lively, family-friendly environment.

Belfry has won numerous accolades, including Best of Walworth No. 1 Place for Live Music honors and multiple recommendations from online travel website and mobile app Tripadvisor, Inc. including No. 1 Thing to Do in Delavan, Top 10% of Worldwide Attractions, and 2017-2022 recognition as a Travelers Choice pick.

There will be a door prize drawing held in conjunction with the program.

For more information about the program, call the Fontana Public Library at 262-275-5107 or visit fontana.lib.wi.us.

