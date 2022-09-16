Fontana parking rates to increase to $5 an hour on weekends next year

The costs of doing business are on the rise, as national inflation runs at a 40-year high. As a result, select fees in the Village of Fontana are slated to increase next year, including parking fees.

Meeting on Sept. 6, the Fontana village trustees approved recommendations from board Lakefront and Harbor Committee chairman Rick Pappas for increases in select annual 2023 slip lease and ramp rates, beach pass rates and parking rates.

Increases were approved for metered pay station parking rates on Fridays-Sundays and holidays, from $3.50/hour to $5/hour. Weekday Monday-Thursday parking rates remain unchanged at $2/hour.

Metered pay station parking is in effect April 15-Oct. 15, seven days per week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily beach rates will increase from $5 to $6 for children ages 6-11, military personnel and seniors over age 65; and from $10 to $12 for those age 12 and over. Free beach admission for children age 5 and under is unchanged.

Trustees also approved a 14% increase in annual resident/property owner slip and ramp fees, which rise from $2,841 to $3,240 for 24-foot shore station slip rental; from $3,074 to $3,505 for 26-foot shore station slip rental; from $315 to $360 for ramp non-motorized craft fees; and from $624 to $715 for ramp motorized craft fees.

Other news

In other developments at the Sept. 6 meeting, Fontana village trustees:

Heard an update from village resident Tom Whowell regarding early grass roots plans and preparations for a proposed 2024 centennial celebration of Fontana’s 1924 incorporation as a village. Prior to its incorporation, the Fontana area was part of the neighboring Town of Walworth.

Approved a proposed 2023 Fontana-Walworth Water Pollution Control Commission (FWWPCC) budget showing an 8.62% increase. Said board FWWPCC committee chair John O’Neill of the slated increase, “That’s what’s out there in the world today. That’s what we need to operate.”

Approved a three-year 2022-2024 contract with Walworth-based Austin Pier Service, Inc. for the annual removal and installation of piers, signs and buoys. The total $67,780 contact with Austin represents a 50% increase over its current contract with the Village of Fontana.

Approved a 2-year 2023-2024 parks and beach landscape maintenance contract with Harvard, Ill.-based ClearView Landscape Construction, Inc. at a cost of $86,000 year year. The seasonal contract runs from April 1-Nov. 15 annually. The new contract marks ClearView’s first rate increase in four years, increasing in cost $10,000 annually from $76,000 per year under the old four-year 2018-2022 contract to $86,000 per year under the new two-year 2023-2024 contract. Approved revisions to the village’s record retention schedule, which now calls for the destruction of assessment rolls and residential building plans older than 15 years. Village Administrator Theresa Loomer reported to trustees that Fontana is grappling with records storage issues, noting the village has assessment rolls dating back to the village’s 1924 incorporation, and residential building plans dating back some 30-40 years.

Approved adoption of a 2022-2023 bow hunting authorization resolution, which is unchanged from the 2021-2022 resolution. The resolution allows for the bow hunting of deer on designated hunting grounds on select village-owned properties during the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ bow hunting season, which runs from Sept.17, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Approved amending Chapter 42-41 of the village ordinances prohibiting the shooting of projectiles to make them consistent with Wisconsin State Statutes.

Approved revisions to Chapter 18-277(B) of the village’s noise standards ordinance to better regulate noise impacts from short-term rentals on neighboring properties, given the likelihood that the number of short-term rentals in the village is likely to grow over time.

Approved numerous revisions to Chapter 18-177 of the village’s tree preservation ordinances to make the ordinance consistent with ordinance administration and enforcement practices, including making the mandatory arborist opinion requirement optional, making the mandatory tree inventory optional, and eliminating the 1:1 tree replacement requirement for dead trees.

Amendment of the village’s public participation plan.

Approved a Fontana Fire Department request for the $3,075 purchase of a 40-foot storage container to be housed at the Fontana Public Works Department. Among other items, the container will be used to store the department’s ATV unit and antique fire engine, in the process gaining some space at the fire station in the Merle Robinson Fontana Safety Building, 190 Fontana Blvd.

Approved the appointment of trustee Arvid “Pete” Petersen as chair of the board’s Protection Committee and a member of the Human Resources Committee.

Rescheduled the November regular board meeting to Thursday, Nov. 3.

Tabled action on adopting an ordinance amending Chapters 14-65 of the village’s building permit fee schedule. The proposed fee schedule changes are slated to be taken up by the board in October.

Approved a memorial tree permit application for replacement of Fontana Boulevard trees, filed by Trish Prouty for Accolade Cherry and Eastern Redbud trees for Nick Kolp.