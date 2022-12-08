Fontana Kringle Co. permanently closes; Sold to new owners, slated to reopen in spring as Big Foot Market

Those searching for kringle and other bakery goods around Geneva Lake will have to drive a little farther this holiday season.

Fontana Kringle Co., a popular old-fashioned country store, bakery and carry-out restaurant on Geneva Lake's west end, has closed its doors.

Located at W4724 S. Lake Shore Dr, in Fontana, the kringle company featured homemade baked goods as well as full breakfast, lunch and dinner carry-outs including burgers, paninis, fresh salads, made-to-order sandwiches, steaks, fresh-made smoothies, pasta, seafood, pizza, prime rib and "Classic Wisconsin Dinners" like pot roast and roast turkey.

Fontana Kringle Co. is listed as "permanently closed" online and a call to the store features a recorded message:

"This store has been sold and is now permanently closed. We'd like to thank all of our customers for a great five years of business. We appreciate all of you. This store will be reopening with new owners next spring as the Big Foot Market."

Unable to leave a phone message, attempts have been made by the Lake Geneva Regional News to contact Fontana Kringle Co. representatives for comment via email and through the contact tab on the company's welovekringle.com website.

An associated store, Lake Forest Kringle Co. at the Illinois Tollway's Lake Forest Oasis over I-94, is listed online as "seasonal" and "currently closed," but the website restaurantji.com lists the Lake Forest Kringle Co. location at Mettawa in Lake County as "permanently closed."

Accessed from both northbound and southbound I-94 and catering to travelers, Lake Forest Kringle Co. primarily served as a bakery outlet selling kringles, butter cookies, brownie bits, cake cups, cream pies and other specialty items, as well as Wisconsin cheese and sausage products.