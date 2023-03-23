Marking the National Association for Music Education’s March observance of Music In Our Schools Month®, Fontana Elementary School held a celebratory Grades 4K-5 concert on March 9.

“The parent attendance for the first concert that I have done here at Fontana that took place during the school day was as expected,” said music teacher Adam Smith. “There were many parents here and I look forward to the future, when this performance is hopefully a regular thing and that there may be more parents in attendance, due to the past knowledge and future promotion of this event.”

Grades 4K-5K students performed two movement-infused dance songs, Finnish musician Jaakko Salovaara’s “Stomp to the Beat” and The Learning Station’s “A-Root-Chy-Cha.”

Boomwhacker tuned percussion tubes were the featured instrument for first- and second-graders, who performed “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I respectively.

Third-graders performed three songs on recorders, internal duct flute woodwind instruments — “Side Step” by Denise Gagné, the traditional 18th century French folk song “Au Claire de la Lune,” and the traditional 18th century English nursery rhyme turned folk song “Hot Cross Buns.”

Percussion took center stage as fourth-graders performed “Ensemble 1” from “World Music Drumming: A Cross-Cultural Curriculum” by Will Schmid.

Strings were featured as fifth-graders played the four-stringed Hawaiian ukelele as they performed singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor’s “Good to be Alive.”

“I am really proud of the students and their hard work before and during the performance,” Smith said. “They all did so well and I think that it really gave a great perspective of some of the topics we cover and activities that we do in music class. I am so proud of the hard work that the students put in. I heard from multiple people after the performance that they really appreciated how it was like a window into the music classroom.”

For Smith, the importance of music as part of a well-rounded education cannot be overstated.

“Access to music education for all students is very important for their development overall,” he noted. “There are so many connections between music and other subjects and aspects of their life. There are connections to math, science, art, history, culture, reading, physical education and language, to name a few. Important life skills that are strengthened include perseverance even when things get hard, teamwork, and how to work towards long term goals. There are also studies that support that learning an instrument and working on music skills helps healthy brain development.”

Smith expressed his appreciation for “the support from the teachers and staff” at Fontana Elementary School in accommodating the 2:15 p.m. school day concert.

Veteran 20-year Walworth County community interpreter Anissa Haywood, of Lake Geneva, provided American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for deaf and hearing impaired concert attendees. Haywood is a nationally-certified ASL interpreter.

The Reston, Va.-based National Association for Music Education (NAfME) has observed Music In Our Schools Month® in March for more than 30 years to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children and provide an opportunity for music teachers to bring their music programs to the attention of the school and the community and display the benefits that school music brings to students of all ages.

Nonprofit NAfME, together with its affiliated state music education associations, including the Wisconsin Music Educators Association, advocates at the national, state and local levels and provides resources and opportunities for teachers, students, parents and administrators.

Founded in 1907 to advance the music education profession and promote lifelong experiences in music, NAfME represents more than 53,000 members teaching millions of students.

