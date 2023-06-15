Looking to reduce the existing deficiency in the village’s current water rates, the Fontana Village Board on June 12 approved the Fontana Municipal Water Utility plans to move ahead with an across-the-board 8% simple water rate increase.

In board discussions Monday, Village Administrator Theresa Loomer reported to trustees that the Fontana Municipal Water Utility had filed a rate increase application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) and subsequently received PSC authorization to increase water rates for general service under Section 196.193 of the Wisconsin Statutes.

Rate increases granted under the statute do not require a public hearing.

Under approved the 8% rate increase, average residential customers using 12,000 gallons would see their quarterly rate rise from $119.58 to $129.18, while large residential customers using 18,500 gallons would see their quarterly rate rise from $165.67 to $178.97, and commercial users using 58,000 gallons would see their quarterly rates rise from $465.22 to $502.60. Multi-family users using 91,550 gallons would see their quarterly rates rise from $780.74 to $843.45.

The effective date of the Fontana Municipal Water Utility’s last full rate increase was Dec. 10, 2018

The PSC-approved rate increase will go into effect on Sept. 5.

For more information about the rate increase, Fontana Municipal Water Utility water customers can call Fontana Village Hall at 262-275-6136.

Liquor license renewals

In other news at the June 12 meeting, the Fontana Village Board approved the following annual liquor license renewals:

Abbey Provident Hotel Manager, LLC (Abbey Resort & Avani Spa), 269 Fontana Blvd. — Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Abbey Springs, Inc., 1 Country Club Dr. — Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Big Foot Country Club, Inc., 770 Shabbona Dr. — Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn, Inc., 352 Lake St. — Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Country Club Estates Golf Association, 365 Potawatomi Dr. — Class B Beer and Class C Wine.

Fontana Gas, Inc. (Fontana Shell), 286 Valley View Dr. — Class A Beer and Class A Liquor.

Gordy’s Boat House, Inc., 320, 336 and 342 Lake St. — Class B Beer and Class C Wine.

Gordy’s Boat House, Inc. (Gordy’s Bait Shop), 341 Lake St. — Class B Beer and Class C Wine.

Harbor House Club, LLC, 271 Fontana Blvd. — Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Kimkasi Pub, LLC, 441 Mill St., Suite 102 — Class B Beer and Reserve Class B Liquor.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club, 1250 S. Lakeshore Dr. — Class B Beer.

The following annual liquor license renewal was conditionally approved by trustees:

Novak’s of Fontana, LLC (Little Bar), 138 Fontana Blvd. — Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

In related news, the Fontana Village Board also approved the following 2023-2024 operators license renewals.

Abbey Harbor Yacht Club/Harbor House, LLC — Mary Davenport, Nicholas Freymiller, Elijah Gerdes, Ethan Harris, Morgan Rego, Abigail Sonnentag, Charis Wechet and Kyra Wolworth.

Abbey Provident Resort — Jack Beals, Michelle Bezares, Deborah Bolster, David Casillas, Julia Chupich, Lisa Chupich, Heather Detloff, Juliette Finn, Jorge Garcia, Kristine Granahan, William Grundl, Austyn Jordan, Harjoy Kaur, Irena Kazaniwskys, Samuel Knorr, Toni Koutnik, Penny Martin, Laura Mountemayor, Juan Rosales, Michael Seaver, Cody Smith, Matthew Sokol, Malyren Somerville, Ridge Tenney, Kristen Wilson and Donald Winkler.

Abbey Springs — Isabella Almeida, Jordyn Balduf, Tamalee Biging, Brian Braun, Brooke Brown, Becky Brunner, Madeline Butters. Charlie Carroll, Daniel Dlabal, Oscar Hernandez, Jared Hocker, Rebecca Hoogland, Ashley Kanak, Austin Korba, Lauren Massen, Michael Mavronicles, Megan Moore, Katie Nagel, Dejanira Ortiz-Hernandez, Boiana Pegau, Jacqueline Radtke, Ally Ries, Molly Schilling, Cierra Schinto, Leo Stanton, Katelyn Wagner and Madison West.

Big Foot Country Club — Lonn Gellerman, Pamela Keeler, Eric Stauffacher, Scot Wild and Rodney Wright.

Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn — Kaelyn Anderson, Michael Brown, Kyle Cairns, Daniel Dusik, Elizabeth Edwards, John Friestad, Julie Friestad, Anne Gump, Roy Hanson, Julie Ieronimo, Casey Kirchschlager and Elyssa Ross.

Country Club Estates — Julie Biskis, Jayne Coyne and Emalynn Gaylord.

Fontana Shell — Albaro Gomez, Gurinder Singh and Ranvir Singh.

Gordy’s Boat House— Quentin Arnold, Noelle Bydalek, Megan Clifford, Nathan Halverson, Presley Hodges, Ricardo Huerta, Robin Nuzzo, Lauren Oliver and Kathleen White.

Kimkasi Pub — Rebecca Millar and Kim Minette.

Lake Geneva Yacht Club — Stephanie Akright, Kayla Loos, Jennifer Miller, Zachary Miller and Linday Valasek.

Little Bar — Abigail Diercks, Morgan Donath, Emily Hertel, Alexandra Lesser and Madison Nourigat.

Two operator’s license applications were denied.

Other news

In other news at the June 12 village board meeting, Fontana trustees:

Approved the appointment of Al Kaminski to fill a vacancy on the Public Works Committee.

Approved an estimate from Harvard, Ill.-based Harvard Nursery, Inc. for $6,360 in plantings outside Fontana Village Hall to replace existing dying or dead junipers. The estimate includes 20 yards of compost, 120 mixed perennials, nine green velvet boxwoods, five fothergilla flowering deciduous shrubs and 19 firelight hydrangeas.

Approved the sale of 21 old municipal Christmas decorations and two surplus generators.

Approved purchase of a birch tree for Little Park and the designation of the birch as a memorial tree honoring Fontana resident and frequent Little Park user Carol Lobdell (1930-2023). Approved the installation of a pull-up bar at Reid Park.

