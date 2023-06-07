Grades PreK-8 Fontana Elementary School continues to see net gains from new student open enrollment applications.

The open enrollment period for the 2023-2024 school year ran from Monday, Feb. 6 through a deadline of Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m.

Wisconsin’s inter-district public school open enrollment program allows parents to apply for their children to attend public school in a school district other than the one in which they reside.

Any Wisconsin resident in Grades 4K-12 may apply to attend a nonresident school district under the open enrollment program. However, a child may transfer to a nonresident school district for early childhood education or 4K only if the child’s resident school district offers the same type of program and only if the child is eligible for that program in the resident school district.

The Fontana Board of Education on May 22 approved 23 new incoming open enrollment applications for 2023-2024 school year, eight new outgoing open enromment applications, a 15-student open enrollment net gain for the district.

Fontana Joint 8 School District Principal and District Administrator Steve Torrez noted the eight outgoing students have never attended the school.

Torrez estimated around 48% of the district’s 201 students are open enrolled into Fontana Elementary School.

“I think we work towards making sure that every student gets what they need and provide a supporting and welcoming environment,” Torrez said of the school’s draws.

Other news

In other developments at the May 22 meeting, the Fontana Board of Education:

Approved a cooperative 20% time contract with the Sharon School District for occupational therapist services for the 2023-2024 school year.

Approved an annual food services contract with Minnetonka, Minn.based contract food service management company Taher, Inc., in conjunction with the neighboring Williams Bay School District, for the 2023-2024 school year. Founded in 1981, Taher provides K-12 school lunch management, campus dining, senior dining, business dining and catering, summer camp dining, and vending and office coffee services nationwide, serving more than 34 million meals annually.

Tabled action on a business manager contract for Sharon Llanas for the 2023-2024 school year.

Approved an assistant principal contract for Emma Peiffer for the 2023-2024 school year at a four percent increase.

Approved a principal/district administrator contact for Steve Torrez for the 2023-2024 school year at a four percent increase.

Approved the appointment of school board member Rachel Clausius as the board’s delegate representative to Whitewater-based Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 2 (CESA 2), which provides services and support to 74 member school districts in Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Jefferson, Green and Dane counties in southern Wisconsin.

Approved the resignations of two-year day care teacher Becky Troeskien and four-year middle school English Language Arts (ELA) teacher Kelly Miller

Announced Monday, June 19 as the next Board of Education meeting date, with the meeting held at 5:30 p.m. in the school library at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana.

Set Tuesday, June 20 from 1-6 p.m. as the date and time for the board’s annual retreat.

Students recognized

A number of Fontana middle school students were recognized at the Board of Education meeting for their performance with the Falcons Track and Field team, as well as at the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) District Solo & Ensemble Music Festival at Big Foot High School, and the WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Music Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

WSMA Choir — Gianna Kud, Class A, Starred 1st to go to State at District for Musical Theater and Classical Solos; Gianna Kud, Class A, 1st at State for Musical Theater and Classical Solo; Gianna Kud and Sophia Jackson, Class A, 2nd at District for Classical Duet; and Sophia Jackson and Jacki Rambatt, Class A, 3rd at District for Classical Duet.

WSMA Band — Mallory Hohisel, Class B, 1st at District; and Sami Kust and Greta Mereness, Class C, 1st at District.

Falcons Track and Field — Sixth-graders Sean Decker, Millie Ferretti, Dylan Goetsch, Sienna Hibbard and Cassidy Vilona; Seventh-graders Kendall Bach, Briella Barbian, Jimmy Maddock and Keilani Shallcross; and Eighth-graders Jacki Rambatt, Frances Counter, Ellie Clausius, Alex Cudink, Logan Daluga, Hoyt Dase, Colton Goetsch, Greta Mereness and Emme Nyman.

“Wes started brand new three years ago and we’ve seen major strides ..,” said Falcon Track and Field Coach Carlie Blackman on behalf of herself and Coach Jodi Dase. “We extended our season this year into seven weeks and had four track meets ... We’re very fortunate ... The kids have been doing great and working well together. We’re impressed. We work them hard.”

Blackman said the team’s numbers have been “pretty consistent” since the team’s relaunch three years ago, drawing about 20 Grades 6-8 middle school track participants and about 10 cross county runners a season.

“It’s very appreciated that we added tracl and we’ve added cross country since I’ve been here,” Torrez told the board about the district’s “low cost, high reward” investment in the extracurricular sport. “It’s been great to see the kids compete. I think it’s a great way to have the kids connected to the school. I feel like it’s making a difference.”

Regarding Solo & Ensemble, Torrez reported to the board that the district’s middle school music students are “performing at higher levels than they were even a couple years ago.”

“I think the level of commitment and the level of play has been getting better,” he noted. “That showed up at Solo & Ensemble. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow that.”

IN 16 PHOTOS: Fontana Elementary School presents "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" - April 14.15, 2023 "Somewhere, over the rainbow..." Uncle Henry and Aunt Em on their Kansas farm Miss Almira Gulch comes to take away canine Toto and have him destroyed Dorothy Gale consults with psychic reader Professor Marvel The Mayor of Oz "Tot Munchkins" sing and dance in Fontana Elementary School's April 14-15 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Scarecrow, Tin Man and Dorothy in the April 14-15 Fontana Elementary School production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Jitterbugs swarm in Nikko, leader of the Winged Monkeys "I'll get you my pretty — and your little dog, too!" Things look bleak for Dorothy Gale in the dungeon of the Wicked Witch's castle as time runs out Arrival at Emerald City The Wizard of Oz (Alex Cudnik) in the April 14-15, 2023 production of "The Wizard of Oz: Junior Edition" Glinda, the Good Witch of the North "There's no place like home..." Dorothy awakens back in Kansas, surrounded by concerned family and friends