The yellow brick road to Emerald City and the Wizard of Oz, as it turns out, is paved through the Village of Fontana.

Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., Fontana, will present its first-ever musical with two 7 p.m. performances of “The Wizard of Oz” in the school gymnasium on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15.

The ambitious theatrical undertaking is being coordinated by school social worker Nikki Christensen, band teacher Chrissy Bagby, and choir/general music teacher Adam Smith.

“We are fortunate to have staff committed to staying after school, working above and beyond their typical school duties, and offering their time to extend the learning of our students,” said Fontana Elementary Principal and Fontana Joint 8 School District Administrator Steve Torrez. “The musical is the hard work of these three staff members, who value extra-curricular activities and opportunities for all students.”

Earlier this year, the trio also collaborated to stage a first-ever school talent show that Torrez said “was well attended/received by our students and families.”

“These three staff members value extra-curricular activities and opportunities for all students,” he said. “The talent show and musical, both new to Fontana this year, have engaged a large group of students from 3rd-8th grade ... Fontana has a rich tradition of fostering a love for the arts with band, art and music, in addition to our STEM and foreign language offerings for all students K-8. The addition of the talent show and ‘Wizard of Oz’ musical are wonderful ways to expand and grow our already vast traditions.”

Torrez welcomes the additional enrichment opportunities for Fontana Elementary students.

“In a small school like Fontana, we have many students who are participating in track, the musical, Dungeons and Dragons Club, and additional activities outside of our school all in the same week,” he said. “They are learning valuable life skills such as time management and communication, in addition to the interests/passions they are able to explore each week. Our student engagement, connection to the school/community, and academic performance all benefit from the tireless work our staff and students are putting in during and after school hours. The tagline in our mission includes ‘whatever it takes, and you will find that being played out every day in our school.’

‘The Wizard of Oz’“The Wizard of Oz” musical is a 1-1/2 hour young performers edition stage adaptation of the classic 1939 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) fantasy-adventure motion picture “The Wizard of Oz.” specially tailored for elementary and middle school-aged actors.

The MGM film “The Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, premiered at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Aug. 15, 1939. A live stage adaptation of the film, presented by The Royal Shakespeare Company, premiered in London on Dec. 17, 1987.

In the April 14-15 production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Fontana Elementary, join Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto as they “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” through the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home. Of course, along the way, Dorothy encounters witches (both good and bad) and befriends three unique characters — a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a cowardly Lion. Their journey to happiness — and self-awareness — is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness.

Cast members in “The Wizard of Oz” are slated to include: Gianna Kud, Dorothy; Cameron Cripe, Tin Man; Sophia Jackson, Cowardly Lion; Jacki Rambatt, Scarecrow; Ellie Clausius, Wicked Witch of the West and Miss Almira Gulch; Kinley Robbins, Glinda the Good Witch of the North and Aunt Em; Alex Cudnik, Wizard of Oz and Professor Marvel; Addison Bares as Toto; Roman Vilona, Uncle Henry and Emerald City Doorman; Cassidy Vilona, Millie Ferretti, Halyn Hohisel, Sami Kust, Tessa Brown, Ava Combs, Natalie Peterson, Lily Grant, Eve Hachmeister, and Batcheline Bauer, Ensemble Cast; and Frances Counter, Emmy Nyman, Kendall Cubert, Easton Gregory, Greta Mereness, Aubrey Kud, Zach Pruessing, Alex Reckamp, Miley Quarzenski and Ashley Huerta, Stage Crew.

Learn more

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to begin seating for the 7 p.m. show.

Tickets are $5 per person, cash only, at the door for general admission seating for the 7 p.m. performance. There is no assigned seating.

The show will run for approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

“The students have been working really hard and are excited to share their hard work with you,” Torrez said.

Grades PreK-8 Fontana Elementary School is located at 450 S. Main St. in Fontana,.

For more information, call 262-275-6881 or visit fontana.k12.wi.us.

11 photos from the 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry 38th Annual Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry