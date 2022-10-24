Float registration begins for Lake Geneva Christmas parade

It is that time of the year again for people to think about how they are going to help lighten up the holidays.

Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communications and development for Visit Lake Geneva, announced during the Oct. 10 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting that people can start registering their floats for the 47th annual Electric Christmas Parade, which will be held 5 p.m., Dec. 3 on Broad Street and Main Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The Electric Christmas Parade, which is hosted by Visit Lake Geneva, features lighted floats decorated by local groups and organizations traveling throughout the parade route.

The parade is set to begin near the corner of Williams Street and Marshall Street, then travel west on Williams Street; south to Broad Street; south to Main Street; and west to Cook Street.

Interested participants can register a float by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VLGparaderegistration. The deadline is Nov. 11. The theme for this year's parade is "The Twelve Days of Christmas."

Floats will be judged on interpretation of theme, creativity and workmanship, and animation. The nonprofit team that obtains the highest score will receive a $500 cash prize.

Goodwin also announced that Visit Lake Geneva is looking for volunteers for the Electric Christmas Parade.

Volunteers are needed to serve as parade ambassadors to help monitor the parade route to make sure attendees remain behind barriers and out of the streets.

Parade ambassadors work in groups with "block captains" from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the day of the event.

Volunteers also are needed to help distribute candy during the parade. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, but people between the ages of 14 and 17 may volunteer if they are accompanied by an adult.

For more information about volunteering visit www.visitlakegeneva.com.

Goodwin said Visit Lake Geneva is in the process of working with city staff to help plan for the Electric Christmas Parade and the 2023 Winterfest, which will be held Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Winterfest will feature the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

"We've been having meetings with staff, our team as well as city staff and department heads regarding both of those events," Goodwin said. "So those are going well and on time."