A recent citizen request for longer weekend curfew hours on Friday and Saturday nights to better match those in place in other Walworth County communities moved a step closer to reality on April 17 as the Williams Bay Village Board held a first reading on Ordinance 2023-03.

If approved, the ordinance would amend Section 238-1A of the Village of Williams Bay Code of Ordinance to adjust the curfew hours for minors under the age of 18 on Friday and Saturday nights to a 12:01 a.m. start from the current 11 p.m. start, with curfew hours running to 6 a.m.

Curfew hours for minors would remain at 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the remainder of the week, Sunday-Thursday.

A second reading, as well as discussion and possible action on the proposed ordinance, was set for Monday, May 1.

Back on March 6, 5-year Williams Bay resident Nicole Goy appeared before the Williams Bay Village Board, requesting that the village Code of Ordinances be changed to push the start of weekend curfew hours back to better align with those in place in neighboring communities.

The Friday and Saturday night start of curfew hours for minors in area Walworth County communities include, among others: Town and Village of Bloomfield, 11 p.m.; City of Delavan, 11 p.m.; Village of Darien, midnight; Village of East Troy, 11 p.m.; City of Elkhorn, midnight; Village of Fontana, 12:01 a.m.; Town of Geneva, midnight; Village of Genoa City, midnight; City of Lake Geneva, midnight for minors age 16 and 17 and 10 p.m. for minors under age 16; Town of Lyons, midnight; Town of Linn, midnight for minors age 16 and 17 and 10 p.m. for minors under age 16; Village of Sharon, midnight; Walworth County, midnight; and City of Whitewater, midnight.

Parking hours extended

Holding a first reading and waiving a second reading, Williams Bay trustees approved the passage of Ordinance 2023-05, amending the Chapter 345-4 Paragraph B of the Village of Williams Bay Code of Ordinances to extend maximum parking time from one to two hours on Walworth Avenue in downtown Williams Bay between Geneva Street and Cherry Street.

Fireworks proposal approved

Looking ahead to the summer, Williams Bay trustees approved a $25,000 bid from Yarmouth, Iowa-based J&M Displays, Inc. for a 1,109-shot Aug. 12 fireworks show in conjunction with the Williams Bay Lions Club’s annual fundraising Corn & Brat Festival.

The pyrotechnics display is timed to last 19-20 minutes.

Founded in 1980, J&M Displays has been the fireworks show vendor for the Village of Williams Bay and the Williams Bay Lions Club since 2018.

No stranger to southeast Wisconsin and Walworth County, J&M also conducts fireworks displays for the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ Venetian Fest and municipal Fourth of July pyrotechnics shows in the City of Milwaukee, Village of Fontana and City of Delavan.

Other news

In other developments at the April 17 meeting, the Williams Bay Village Board:

Approved a municipal lease agreement with Yoga Lake Geneva, LLC for the use of Williams Bay Beach, west of the Beach House, to conduct lakeside yoga classes from 7-8:15 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day. Under the lease agreement, classes will also be offered on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day at 7 a.m.

Approved a municipal lease agreement with Williams Bay-based Dip in the Bay LLC to occupy a stationary cart to sell food and non-food items such as t-shirts, souvenirs and sundries through Oct. 31, 2023 on three possible areas at municipally-owned Williams Bay Beach, as well as at 105 N. Walworth St. in downtown Williams Bay.

Approved a not-to-exceed maximum $9,000 contract with Edgerton-based J.W. Schultz Construction Co., Inc. for the replacement of approximately 750 feet of failed concrete sidewalk sections along Elkhorn Road (State Hwy. 67) between Olive and Stark streets as part of the ongoing Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT)repaving project on State Hwy. 67 in the Village of Williams Bay and the Town of Delavan between Geneva Street and Glenwood Drive. The 1-mile DOT repaving project, begun in March and overseen by Waukesha-based general contractor Payne & Dolan, Inc., is slated for completion by this summer, weather permitting.

Approved a general consulting contract with Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., an employee-owned wealth management, capital markets, asset management and private equity firm, to assist the village in the creation of a Capital Improvements Planning (CIP) Model, a long-term capital improvement plan for physical development and infrastructure improvement as a planning tool for the village’s annual budget process. The 2024-2028 contract proposal calls for a fixed $5,000 cost for the first year and $700 for each subsequent year.

Approved a renewal 3-year cell tower lease agreement with US Cellular, which includes a six-month notice termination clause than can by exercised by either the village or US Cellular.

Held second readings and approval votes to amend the Village of Williams Bay Code of Ordinances governing communication towers and communication tower performance standards to permit communication towers as a conditional use in Agricultural Holding (AH) and Public and Institutional District (P&I) zoning districts.

Approved Village President William B. Duncan’s appointment of Brenda Hausner, Chrissy Wen and Kim Parker to the village’s Conservation Commission, with terms ending April 30, 2020.

Approved Duncan’s appointment of Alice Morava as an advisory member to the Conservation Commission, with the term ending April 30, 2024.