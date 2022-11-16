Fire, smoke at Lake Geneva's professional building on Broad Street

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning just after 11 a.m. for a report of smoke billowing out of the professional building in Lake Geneva at 415 Broad St.
Agencies assisting the Lake Geneva Fire Department included the Town of Delavan Fire Department, City of Delavan Fire Department, Village of Williams Bay Fire Department, Town of Sharon Fire Department, City of Elkhorn Fire Department, City of Burlington Fire Department, Town of Linn Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, Village of Hebron Fire Department, Lake Geneva Police Department, Bloomfield-Genoa City Ambulance, Town of Linn Police Department, Walworth County Rapid Intervention Team (RIT), Lake Geneva Mobile Command Unit, Alliant Energy and the Racine Fire Bells.
The Lake Geneva Regional News will update this post when more information is available.
10-plus photos, video from the fire at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva
City of Burlington Fire Department firefighters (from left) Emmett Gorman, Brad Keyes, Wyatt Miller and department Health and Safety Officer Dan Rueter arrive in downtown Lake Geneva on Nov. 16 to provide mutual aid at a late morning structure fire at a multi-tenant office building. Not pictured is ladder truck driver Daniel Fallon. In addition to the Burlington Fire Department, more than a dozen different emergency services agencies provided assistance at the Walworth County incident, including the Rochester Fire Department and the volunteer Racine Fire Bells, which provides rehab coverage in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties serving approximately 50 fire departments and law enforcement agencies.
City of Lake Geneva firefighter Larry Kulik opens a fire hydrant at Broad and Wisconsin streets on Wednesday morning to charge a large diameter hose water supply line as part of initial structure fire attack operations at the 415 Professional Building, 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.