Fire engulfs John's Disposal recycling center in Whitewater on Sunday, Jan. 8, no injuries reported

On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 9:51pm, Whitewater Dispatch received a report of smoke and flames at John’s Disposal recycling center at 107 County Highway U in the City of Whitewater. Upon arrival, officers found one building fully engulfed in flames. The Whitewater Fire Department responded to the scene along with assistance from a number of area fire departments. Personnel remain on scene containing hot spots.

No John’s Disposal employees were present at the time the fire was reported, and there are no known injuries at this time. Traffic has been reopened on County Highway U, however, we ask that the public avoid the area at this time. The City of Whitewater wishes to thank the communities that have provided, and continue to provide, fire personnel and resources for this incident. Further information will be released when available.

A representative from John’s Disposal informed City staff that trash and recycling pickup is expected to remain on schedule. Any potential delays are not anticipated to last more than 24 hours.

