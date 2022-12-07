 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire Department called to Lake Geneva Badger High for smoke; students later able to return

Lake Geneva’s Badger High School was temporarily evacuated Wednesday, Dec. 7, after smoke was reported in the school.

“An investigation determined that a heating unit malfunctioned, creating smoke in an area of the building. Following an all-clear from the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department, all students and staff safely reentered the building,” according to a post on Badger High School’s Facebook page and a notice sent to families.

According to the post: At 9:04 a.m. smoke was reported in an area of Badger High School. The fire alarm was triggered. Students and staff immediately evacuated the building.

Local Police and Fire Departments responded and conducted a thorough investigation. During this investigation, Badger High School students were relocated to Lake Geneva Middle School to stay warm from the cold winter weather.

The investigation determined that a heating unit malfunctioned, creating smoke in an area of the building. Following an all-clear from the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department, all students and staff safely reentered the building.

Firefighters work to put out a fire at the professional building, 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.

The safety and well-being of students and staff are the utmost priority of Lake Geneva Schools. Every Lake Geneva School has established a safety plan which contributes to maintaining a safe learning environment for students.

Lake Geneva Schools would like to thank all of the local Police and Fire Departments for their quick response and support.

