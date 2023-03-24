Additional impact fees and revised impact fees are a step closer to being implemented in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the final draft of an impact fee study, March 13. The city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee unanimously recommended the final draft of the study, March 7.

The study, also known as a public needs assessment, includes the reasons for the proposed impact fees and the revised impact fee schedule.

Representatives from Ruekert & Mielke, Inc. of Madison conducted the study.

Along with approving the final draft, the council members approved to publish the study and a "Class 1" notice regarding a public hearing for the proposed impact fee changes.

The study and public hearing notice is set to be published March 23, and the public hearing is scheduled to be held during the April 24 city council meeting. The assessment and notice must be made available to the public at least 20 days before the public hearing.

After the public hearing, the city council may then approve an ordinance regarding a revised impact fee schedule.

"The public needs assessment will be available to the public at least 20 days before the public hearing," City Attorney Dan Draper said. "The public needs assessment is a pretty detailed study."

Alderman Ken Howell said residents may ask questions about the study and the proposed revised impact fee schedule during the public hearing.

"There will be a chance for people to get all their questions answered at that time if not before, privately," Howell said.

City officials are considering implementing impact fees for the Lake Geneva Public Library, police department, fire department and public works department. The city currently has a water impact fee, sanitary sewer impact fee and park impact fee, but city officials are considering revising those fees.

Edward Maxwell of Ruekert & Mielke presented the proposed revised impact fee schedule during the March 7 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting.

The proposed park impact fee is $1,407 per residential dwelling unit. The public works impact fee is set to be $2,393 per residential dwelling unit and $442 per 1,000 square feet of non-residential development.

The proposed library impact fee is set for $426 per residential dwelling unit. An impact fee rate was not determined for non-residential development.

Sanitary sewer impact fee is set to be $4,103 per residential equivalent user for residential development and non-residential development, and the water impact fee is set to be $2,503 per residential equivalent user for residential and non-residential development.

Maxwell said impact fee rates for the police and fire departments still have to be determined.

"Police and fire are not included in this study, but they will be included in the update that comes after the building study is complete for those two departments," he said.

Maxwell said park and library impact fee rates are not calculated for non-residential developments because those developments do not directly benefit from parks or libraries.

"It has traditionally been viewed that non-residential development is not directly benefiting from parks or libraries," Maxwell said. "So it would place Lake Geneva as an outliner, and it might expose you to legal risks if you include those."

Impact fees are financial contributions developers pay to municipalities to help fund projects that are needed because of their development.

Funding from impact fees may be used to help pay for traffic control signals, police and fire stations, parks, sewage treatment facilities, libraries, medical facilities and roads.

"Impact fees are designed to pay for infrastructure to serve new growth," Maxwell said. "The state legislature enacted it to essentially carry out the principle of growth pays for growth. It is designed to pay for public capital projects."

Impact fees are calculated by dividing estimated project costs with projected new growth.

"A really simple example is let's say you have a $1 million eligible expense then you have a forecast of a hundred new homes, take the $1 million divided by the hundred new homes, it would give you an impact fee of $10,000," Maxwell said. "So that's it in a nutshell."

Maxwell said if a municipality does not use the funding within in a certain number of years, then it must refund the money back to the property owners who paid the impact fees.

"Eight years is the limitation for most areas. Sewer is the exception for some reason at 10 years," Maxwell said. "But those limits are hard and fast, and folks don't have to do anything to be eligible for the refund. It just has to be the case that the municipality has not spent the monies in that amount of time."

Maxwell said the city should conduct an updated impact fee study every five years.

"Your numbers will change. Your forecasts will change. Your cost estimates will change," Maxwell said. "Your projects that you think are needed for new growth will change. So capturing those changes, updating your study on a regular basis will really help with that."

Lake Geneva's current impact fees include a $1,865 per residential equivalent user sanitary sewer impact fee, $1,690 per residential equivalent user water impact fee and $230 per residential unit park impact fee.