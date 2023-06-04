People walking along the Four Seasons Nature Preserve will be able to enjoy some reading material this summer.

Students in Jill Lorenzi's fifth-grade class at St. Francis de Sales Parish School created a storybook trail for the nature preserve, N1889 County Highway H in the Town of Bloomfield.

The illustrated story is about a tree swallow that arrives at the Four Season Nature Preserve and becomes friends with the trees and other creatures of the nature preserve.

The story is posted in nine stations along a trail of the nature preserve and includes information about the plants and animals that are located in the preserve and suggested activities for children.

Members of the Lake Geneva Avian Committee and the fifth-grade students unveiled the storybook trail to the public, May 25. The fifth-grade students took a group of first-grade students along the trail to help them read the story and participate in the posted activities.

"Each sign along the storybook trail tells a piece of the story of the environment here at Four Seasons that creates a critical habitat for our migratory birds, and it is written for young readers," Carol Zimmermann, member of the avian committee said.

The students began working on the storybook trail in March by conducting research on migratory birds.

Members of the avian committee and representatives from the Lakeland Audubon Society, Geneva Lake Conservancy, Lake Geneva Public Works Department, Visit Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva Public Library, Geneva Lake Museum, Lake Geneva Rotary Club and Geneva Lake Art Foundation assisted the students with the project.

"These students in Jill Lorenzi's fifth-grade class at St. Francis de Sales Parish School have spent 12 weeks doing experiments and learning everything from biology to art with a focus on birds," Zimmermann said. "By studying birds, these students have researched, written and illustrated a storybook, facts and activities to share on the storybook trail."

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, congratulated the students for working on the storybook trail and completing the project.

"The fact that you get to tell the story to people who will come from all over the country and all over the world is a really big deal," Klett said. "So we're super proud of you, and I hope you become bird nerds for the rest of your life. I don't know anybody in the State of Wisconsin that's doing what you're doing, so congratulations."

Members of the Avian Committee also honored Lorenzi, who is set to retire at the end of the school year, for having her students work on the storybook trail and other bird-related projects during the past few years.

"She has done this for five years with us. She is a very special teacher," Zimmermann said. "Everyone of us has had a teacher who through their commitment, their creativity and their courage has inspired us to grow and become our best self. That is Jill Lorenzi."

Klett also thanked Lorenzi for educating her students about birds.

"Thank you for creating fellow birds nerds who are going to grow up and change the world," Klett said. "Because when you follow birds and when you understand their climate and the challenges they face, you understand our world better. So that's really what you're doing here. So thank you for sharing the story."