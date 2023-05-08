Even if it isn't the frightfully fun Halloween season, who doesn't like a spooktactularly good ghost story or other twisted tales of the mysterious and the macabre?

Globally-famed paranormal researcher, investigator, lecturer and author Chad Lewis will be the featured guest at the Fontana Public Library's next adult community education program on Wednesday, May 10.

Lewis, of Eau Claire, will present on "Paranormal Wisconsin: Tales of Ghosts, Monsters & UFOs."

The free 1 p.m. program will be held upstairs from the library in the meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

"It's going to be a visual road trip, so people are going to be able to see these places, check out eyewitness drawings, photos I've taken," Lewis said. "For me, it really is just a jumping board for adventure — to get out there and explore the state, hit the back roads, stop at some roadside attractions. For me, it's all disguised as the paranormal, but it's really a program of adventure."

Sought-after lecturer

For over two decades, Eau Claire native Lewis, 48, has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Lewis has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.

Featured on the Discovery Channel's "A Haunting" and the William Shatner-narrated "Weird or What?," ABC's "Scariest Places on Earth" and Destination America's "Monsters and Mysteries in America," along with being a frequent contributor on "Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio," Lewis has a master's degree in psychology and has authored more than 20 books on the supernatural, extensively lecturing on his fascinating findings.

The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Lewis there researching and investigating everything from ghosts and hauntings to UFOs and crop circles and everything in between — possesed statues coming to lfe, vanishing hitchhikers, Bigfoots and pursuing hellhounds among them.

Lewis comes by his longtime interest in the paranormal honestly.

“The short answer is Wisconsin’s to blame,” Lewis said of the roots of his curiousity. “I grew up in Eau Claire, which is near one of the three UFO capitals of the world Wisconsin claims to have, near Elmwood. Belleville and Dundee are the other two. I’d always heard of people seeing, hearing and encountering UFOs. In high school I went to Elmwood and started talking to people who believed they had seen something. As it turned out I started studying psychology that fall and that’s what I was interested in — why some people believe in the supernatural and why others do not. I ended up doing my master’s thesis on that question and it just kind of blossomed from there.”

Judging by the turnout for his programs held across the Midwest, some 150-200 '"driving distance" programs a year largely in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and South Dakota, Lewis is not alone in his interest in the supernatural.

A former grant-wirter for nonprofits, Lewis has been doing presentations on the paranormal full-time for the past 20 years following the 2003 publication of his first book, "The Wisconsin Road Guide to Haunted Locations."

“I’m amazed with how many people are fascinated with the topic,” Lewis said. “They might not necessarily believe, but they’re fascinated. They love it. Interest has definitely increased in the last 20-plus years I’ve been speaking. In the early days, somebody would come up to me after a lecture and kind of look around and make sure nobody was listening and they’d whisper about a sighting they’d had or grandma’s haunted spirit in their home. Now after a program, ten, fifteen people may raise their hand to tell their story. I think it’s become much more acceptable, there’s not that stigma anymore, especially with hauntings. There’s still is a little bit with UFO’s, but with creature sightings and hauntings, people are just looking for somebody to tell their story to.”

Lewis’ presentations draw an audience from both sides of the aisle, believers and non-believers alike.

“I promote it as ‘here’s the research I’ve done,’ and I’m right down the middle — ‘here’s the background, the folklore, the history, but don’t take my advice either way, go there for yourself and decide for yourself whether or not you believe these legends are true,’” Lewis said. “I think that people really like that … Overall, people who come to my programs see that it’s just a fun virtual road trip to some of these strange and unusual places. They leave itching to go there themselves."

Fontana presentation

Lewis looks to bring a spooktacular time for all the spooktators in the audience.

According to Lewis, Wisconsin is a mysterious state with many legends. His presentations feature photos, case histories, eyewitness accounts and even directions to bizarre places he has been in his travels.

"Get ready for a scary afternoon of deadly spirits, hovering UFOs and mysterious beasts roaming the back roads, as I have combined my strangest cases, including the Lake Monster of Geneva Lake, into one scary free presentation for the Fontana Public Library," Lewis said.

Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee is looking forward to Lewis' presentation.

"He's an author that has written books about weird things that go on in Wisconsin and other places — he has all sorts of speaking engagements throughout the year," Lee said of Lewis, a popular and much sought-after presenter. "I think it'll be interesting for people. I know I want to know what he has to say and whether there's anything possibly around here that's creepy."

Lewis said Wisconsin is rich in supernatural lore, including several mysteries right here in Walworth County, the Lake Monster of Geneva Lake being chief among them.

"The Lake Monster of Geneva Lake dates back in written accounts to the late 1800s ... when people started reporting some giant leviathan of the deep, something bigger than any known animal," Lewis noted. "People would see it and encounter it and then a posse would gather and paddle out in their boats and try to look for it. This happened a couple times a year and the newspapers would report 'Serpent Spotted Again' and oftentimes there would be really fantastic sightings ... The Chicago Times picked that up and did a great sketch of it in the paper and it spread, because in Wisconsin in the 1800s, if you were a resort town and you did not have a sea serpent story, you were behind the times. You'd lose out on tourists coming up from Chicago. Oftentimes that played out in embellishments, hoaxes and the like. As of today, I've collected over 40 different Wisconsin lakes, rivers and streams that all claim, or have claimed, that a monster is in them, which is more than any other state in the U.S. We have more sea monster stories."

Other local lore, Lewis said, include The Beast of Bray Road in Elkhorn and several "strange sightings" and "The Book of the Dead" in "Second Salem" Whitewater.

"This program's going to be everything from sea serpents to haunted places to weird creatures, and perhaps the most infamous is The Beast of Bray Road in Elkhorn ... reported to be, for lack of a better term, a werewolf...," Lewis said. "It exploded all over the U.S. beginning in the 1980s. People were coming from all over the country to travel down Bray Road to see this monster. Outside of the Hodag of Rhinelander, which is a fictional monster Up North, it's probably the most infamous supernatural legend in Wisconsin ... And then on the corner of the county is Whitewater, which is dubbed "Second Salem" because it has so many strange stories of hauntings and creatures and the 'Witches Tower' ... My favorite story is that the Whitewater library has a 'Book of the Dead,' that if you check this book out you're going to die, either at your own hand or in a tragic accident..."

Learn more

The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in 1,800-resident Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, just off Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

For more information, visit fontana.lib.wi.us, visit Fontana Public Library on Facebook, or call the library at 262-275-5107.

