Making a joyful noise in support of a good cause, Faith Christian School in Williams Bay will be holding its “Faith Promise: A Night of Worship” fundraising concert later this month.

Featuring top Christian musicians, the benefit event will be held on Friday, April 28 at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 State Hwy. 67 in the Town of Delavan, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

“Faith Promise: A Night of Worship” will feature a headlining performance by Toledo, Ohio Christian rock band Sanctus Real, and opening acts by Crystal Lake, Ill. husband-and-wife Christian folk-pop duo The Gray Havens, and rising star Nashville singer-songwriter Dia Viola.

In addition, attendees can purchase an add-on to enjoy a gourmet hors d’oeuvres and charcuterie hour at 5 p.m., provided by local chef Abel Rosas from Elena Catering.

Childcare services will also be available for purchase during the event at Lakeland Community Church’s new indoor playground and park, Lakeland Park.

“We are thrilled to be hosting ‘Faith Promise: A Night of Worship,’ and we hope the community will come out to support this important fundraiser for our school,” said Faith Christian Head of School Drew Popejoy. “This event promises to be a night of uplifting music, great food, and fun for the whole family.”

Sponsorships and tickets

Faith Christian School Advancement Director Jason Gebbink said corporate sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available for local businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event and “gaining exposure to a large and engaged audience.”

Tickets for “Faith Promise: A Night of Worship” are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/faithpromise2023.

General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets, which include reserved seating with early access to the venue and a Q&A with Sanctus Real, are $45. There are also add-on options for the gourmet hors d’oeuvres and charcuterie hour, as well as child care.

For more information about the event, including sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales, visit faithchristianschool.org or contact Gebbink at jgebbink@faithchristianschool.org.

About Faith Christian

Founded in 1981, Faith Christian School is the only non-denominational parochial school offering Christ-centered education in Grades PreK-12 in Walworth County.

“Faith Christian School offers an encouraging environment where we love one another as God loves us,” Gebbink said. “Our students develop a lifelong love of learning and the ability to shine as an inspiration to others.”

Faith Christian School is accredited by the Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Association of Christian Schools International, an association of evangelical Christian schools. Faith Christian School is a member of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

Gebbink said enrollment at Faith Christian, currently at 194 students, is projected to rise to 220-230 students for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school, W5525 State Hwy. 67 in Williams Bay, employs a staff of 30.

For more information, visit faithchristianschool.org.