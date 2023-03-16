Last week, Gov. Tony Evers joined U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) in defense of Wisconsin dairy farmers in sending a letter to the Silver Spring, Md.-based U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), urging the department to reconsider its position on Docket No. FDA-2023-D-0451 for Labeling of Plant-based Milk Alternatives and Voluntary Nutrient Statements.

Current FDA regulations define dairy products as being from dairy animals, but the guidance released on Feb. 22, 2023 amends that definition and proposes allowing non-dairy products, such as products made from nuts or plants, to be marketed as such.

“As America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is known for producing, processing, and consuming dairy products," Evers wrote in his March 8 letter to FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "Over the course of generations, Wisconsin farmers have built a reputation for producing high-quality, nutritious products. Consumers choose Wisconsin milk products because they know that our farmers take pride in producing quality products backed by rigorous industry standards. Inaccurate labeling of imitation products as ‘milk’ not only creates confusion in the marketplace but threatens one of the core industries within Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agricultural economy."

In the letter, Evers also expressed his support for Baldwin’s “Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday” Act, also known as the DAIRY PRIDE Act. Introduced by Baldwin on Feb. 28, 2023, this legislation would require non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants and algae to no longer be mislabeled with dairy terms such as milk, yogurt or cheese.

“In contrast to the recently proposed FDA rules, I support S. 549, the bipartisan DAIRY PRIDE Act,” Evers wrote. “This will ensure Wisconsin dairy producers have the protection they deserve when marketing their dairy products without unfair competition from non-dairy products claiming to be dairy products.”

