Gov. Tony Evers on May 8 signed four bills, including a bipartisan bill to support farmers and producers in protecting watersheds across the state by expanding eligibility for producer-led watershed protection grants.

“Farmers and producers are leading the way on some of our water conservation efforts because they know firsthand the value of clean water and fruitful land,” Evers said. “I am glad to be signing this bipartisan bill today to expand opportunities for more producers to access this program so we can work together to improve surface water quality across the state.”