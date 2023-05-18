Reorganizes the crimes of intentionally taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Creates a new “carjacking” section of the criminal code.

Increases certain penalties related to carjacking crimes.

“These bills are a good place to start, but our work cannot stop here,” Evers said. “I am once again urging the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that build upon the legislation I’m signing today to combat reckless driving across our state. I look forward to further discussions to make our roads and communities safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach on this critically important issue.”



These actions build on previous and ongoing efforts of the Evers Administration to address reckless driving, reduce crime, and increase safety on Wisconsin’s roads, including the governor’s 2023-25 biennial budget proposal, which would:

Improve the safety of travel on Wisconsin’s highways by providing 35.0 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions for additional state troopers and 10.0 FTE positions for motor carrier inspectors.

Provide $16,000 to develop and implement electric vehicle license plate stickers to assist first responders in emergency response for electric vehicles.

Restore roadway design considerations in state law that support non-motorist infrastructure known as “Complete Streets,” empowering local communities to safely integrate all modes of transportation.

Invest $6.5 million to cover the cost of comprehensive driver education for economically disadvantaged students.

Recently, the Joint Committee on Finance met in its first executive session of the budget process and in a single motion removed more than 540 provisions from the governor’s budget, including several additional provisions to make roads safer, such as:

Providing $60 million to establish a new traffic calming grant program.

Implementing Driver Licenses for All, regardless of documented status, to improve the safety of Wisconsin roads for everyone in Wisconsin.

Requiring that courts order the use of an ignition interlock device (IID) for all offenses involving the use of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, joining 30 other states and D.C. in requiring all offenders, including first-time offenders, to install an IID.

Increasing Wisconsin’s seatbelt violation penalty from $10 to $25 to match neighboring states.