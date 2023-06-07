Gov. Tony Evers kicked off June Dairy Month in America’s Dairyland on June 1, sharing a video message celebrating Wisconsin’s strong dairy tradition and proclaiming June 2023 as “June Dairy Month” across the state.

The governor's video is available online for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJzz9_EJpbE.

Throughout the month of June, Evers will be visiting with dairy farmers, processors and producers, as well as local community and agricultural industry leaders across the state, to celebrate the strength of Wisconsin’s dairy industry and to highlight the state’s investments in the dairy and agricultural industries, including the governor’s proposed 2023-25 biennial budget initiatives.

As America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin’s dairy industry is a significant part of the state’s cultural heritage and a central driver of the state’s economic future. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Wisconsin is home to nearly 6,000 dairy farms — more than any other state — and the dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy.

Since taking office, Evers has prioritized investing in the long-term success of Wisconsin’s agricultural industry. The governor was recently awarded a 2023 Cheese Champion award by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association for his efforts to support Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

To date, Evers has directed $100 million to support Wisconsin farmers in all 72 counties through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. In addition, last month, the governor and DATCP announced 21 recipients of a 2023 Dairy Processor Grant, including a grant award to S. Terry Woods Ltd. in Walworth (The Creamery at Highfield Farm) for the purchase of a comprehensive responsive software package.

The Dairy Processor Grant program aims to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. As part of the 2021-23 biennial budget, Evers increased the annual funding for dairy processor grants from $200,000 to $400,000 to provide additional support to Wisconsin’s dairy industry.

Evers has also signed legislation and supported initiatives that advance the state’s agricultural export program, including funding specifically targeted at promoting dairy exports, and worked to help bolster the long-term viability of the dairy industry by investing in programs and projects like the Dairy Innovation Hub and the brand-new Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Evers’ 2023-25 biennial budget has proposed an additional $1.6 million in funding for the Dairy Processor Grant Program and significant investments in other areas that impact daily life for dairy and other agricultural producers.

