Gov. Tony Evers kicked off June Dairy Month in America’s Dairyland on June 1, sharing a video message celebrating Wisconsin’s strong dairy tradition and proclaiming June 2023 as “June Dairy Month” across the state.
Throughout the month of June, Evers will be visiting with dairy farmers, processors and producers, as well as local community and agricultural industry leaders across the state, to celebrate the strength of Wisconsin’s dairy industry and to highlight the state’s investments in the dairy and agricultural industries, including the governor’s proposed 2023-25 biennial budget initiatives.
As America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin’s dairy industry is a significant part of the state’s cultural heritage and a central driver of the state’s economic future. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Wisconsin is home to nearly 6,000 dairy farms — more than any other state — and the dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy.
Since taking office, Evers has prioritized investing in the long-term success of Wisconsin’s agricultural industry. The governor was recently awarded a 2023 Cheese Champion award by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association for his efforts to support Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
To date, Evers has directed $100 million to support Wisconsin farmers in all 72 counties through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. In addition, last month, the governor and DATCP announced 21 recipients of a 2023 Dairy Processor Grant, including a grant award to S. Terry Woods Ltd. in Walworth (The Creamery at Highfield Farm) for the purchase of a comprehensive responsive software package.
The Dairy Processor Grant program aims to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. As part of the 2021-23 biennial budget, Evers increased the annual funding for dairy processor grants from $200,000 to $400,000 to provide additional support to Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
Evers has also signed legislation and supported initiatives that advance the state’s agricultural export program, including funding specifically targeted at promoting dairy exports, and worked to help bolster the long-term viability of the dairy industry by investing in programs and projects like the Dairy Innovation Hub and the brand-new Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Evers’ 2023-25 biennial budget has proposed an additional $1.6 million in funding for the Dairy Processor Grant Program and significant investments in other areas that impact daily life for dairy and other agricultural producers.
In 76 Photos: Whitewater Lake Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, Walworth County
IAT American Pokeweed.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail - Boardwalk in Whitewater Lake Segment
IAT Bridge and Boardwalk.jpg
IAT Common Selfheal.jpg
IAT Creeping Bellflower 2.jpg
IAT Delicate Fern Moss.jpg
IAT Erect Hedgeparsley 2.jpg
IAT Giant Chickweed.jpg
IAT Motherwort.jpg
IAT Pine Cones.jpg
IAT Sign.jpg
IAT Tall Hairy Agrimony.jpg
Ice Age Trail yellow blaze marker
IAT Trail View 2.jpg
IAT Trail View.jpg
IAT Whitewater Creek 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Ascent.jpg
Ice Age Trail Bird's Foot Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black Raspberry.jpg
Ice Age Trail Black-Eyed Susan.jpg
Ice Age Trail Boletes fungi (mushroom) on forest floor.jpg
Ice Age Trail Wild Parsnip.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View in Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Yellow Blaze with Trail View.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Chicory (Blue Dandelion).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Crownvetch.jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Mullein (Aaron's Rod).jpg
Ice Age Trail Common Yarrow.jpg
Ice Age Trail Creeping Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Deptford Pink.jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer .jpg
Ice Age Trail Emerald Ash Borer 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Evening Primrose.jpg
Ice Age Trail Fallen Tree .jpg
Ice Age Trail False Solomon's Seal.jpg
Ice Age Trail False Sunflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Flowering Spurge.jpg
Ice Age Trail "Flowing Well" in Town of Whitewater.jpg
Glacial deposits on Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Gray Dogwood.jpg
Ice Age Trail Hoary Verbena.jpg
Ice Age Trail Illinois Tick Trefoil 2.jpg
Ice Age Trail Panicledleaf Tick Trefoil.jpg
Ice Age Trail Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Mile Marker Post.jpg
Ice Age Trail Morrow's Honeysuckle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Nodding Thistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Northern Catalpa.jpg
Ice Age Trail Oriental Ladies Thumb.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook view
Ice Age Trail Oxeye Dairy.jpg
Ice Age Trail Perennial Sowthistle.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Forest.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pine Plantation.jpg
Ice Age Trail Pinnate Prairie Coneflower.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prairie Fleabane.jpg
Ice Age Trail Prarie Clearning Under Power Lines.jpg
Ice Age Trail Queen Anne's Lace (Wild Carrot).jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock covered with Schreber's Big Red Stem Moss.jpg
Ice Age Trail Rock Deposits.jpg
Russulaceae fungi on the forest floor along the Ice Age Scenic National Trail
Ice Age Trail Scenic Lake Overlook 1.jpg
Ice Age National Scenic Trail overlook
Ice Age Trail Shrub Lespedeza.jpg
Ice Age Trail Smooth Sumac.jpg
Ice Age Trail Soapwort.jpg
St. John's Wort blooming along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail
Ice Age Trail Steep Climb.jpg
Ice Age Trail Thistle Field with feeding Great Spangled Fritillary butterfly.jpg
The dairy cow was added to the statutes as Wisconsin's official "domestic animal" in recognition of its many contributions to the state. This made sense since Wisconsin already promoted itself as "America's Dairyland," as seen on our license plates. This also lead to the designation of the state beverage, milk. Wisconsin has been a leader in the nation's milk production for many years. Agriculture remains an important part of Wisconsin's economy.