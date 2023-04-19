Gov. Tony Evers on April 18 signed Executive Order #194 declaring a state of emergency throughout Wisconsin following heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt that have contributed to flooding issues in several counties and the potential for more widespread flooding across the state.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” Evers said. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

Above-normal temperatures within the last week caused the snowpack in northern Wisconsin to decrease rapidly, creating elevated water levels in rivers and watersheds. This has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage, causing water-covered roadways, washouts, and culvert damage. Several rivers and streams have also risen to flood stage and could continue to rise in the coming days. Heavy precipitation in the forecast could produce an additional one to three inches of rain, causing more damage.

Evers is directing state agencies, including Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should it be requested by local authorities.

