Gov. Tony Evers on March 17 announced his appointment of former State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski to Secretary of State of Wisconsin. The appointment fills a vacancy created by Secretary of State Doug La Follette’s retirement, effective March 17.

La Follette was first elected as Secretary of State in 1974 and then again in 1982, holding the office for 11 consecutive terms spanning more than 40 years.

In a constitutional office that has been held by fewer than 30 individuals since 1848, Godlewski will be only the third woman in Wisconsin state history to serve as Secretary of State. Glenn Wise made Wisconsin state history as the first woman to serve as Secretary of State when she was appointed by former Gov. Walter J. Kohler Jr. in 1955. Vel Phillips was the second woman to serve as Secretary of State. In 1978, she became the first woman ever to be elected to the position and the first African American elected to statewide office in Wisconsin.

“Secretary of State La Follette’s retirement after more than 40 years of state service leaves an incredibly important role to fill, and I want to thank him for his years of dedication to the people of Wisconsin throughout his long career,” Evers said. “In a critical position that has seen no turnover in decades, maintaining continuity with a leader who’s prepared and committed to fulfilling this office’s constitutional obligations could not be more important — and there’s no one more uniquely qualified or better suited for the job than Sarah.”

Godlewski, who most recently served as Wisconsin State Treasurer from 2019 to 2023 before deciding not to seek re-election to the office, is no stranger to state constitutional office roles and responsibilities. In 2018, Godlewski led the fight to protect the constitutional office of the state treasurer and to “save the state’s fiscal watchdog,” as a constitutional amendment abolishing the office altogether was set to be put before Wisconsin voters for final approval. The effort was rejected by more than 60% of Wisconsin voters in April 2018. Later that year, in November 2018, Godlewski was elected to the office she helped save, winning her first-ever campaign for public office.

“The people of Wisconsin placed their trust and faith in Sarah’s experience and values to serve as our state treasurer, and she’ll bring those same qualities to her new role as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State," Evers said. "Sarah will bring unparalleled leadership and vision as a tenacious advocate who’s passionate about making smart, sound financial decisions that protect our state’s future, and I’m excited to continue our work together over the next four years."

The Wisconsin State Treasurer is a constitutional officer charged with helping manage state trust funds, executing certain financial instruments and checks, and promoting transparency within the unclaimed property program. As state treasurer Godlewski worked to revitalize the treasurer's role as the state’s chief financial officer, pushing to restore confidence in the office’s fiscal management and reinstate the responsibilities and powers that had been removed or transferred as part of the decades-long effort to slowly dismantle the office. In addition, Godlewski also helped launch a homeownership network designed to empower Wisconsinites to buy and stay in their homes and advocated for creating a child savings account program called 401(K)ids.

In 2019, Evers also appointed Godlewski to chair the Governor’s Task Force on Retirement Security, created by Executive Order No, 45, charged with developing new strategies to address growing concerns for Wisconsin’s aging population and lack of retirement savings and security, identify barriers to retirement savings and planning, and promote awareness about financial sustainability and solvency.

“It was a privilege to serve the people of Wisconsin as state treasurer for four years, and I am humbled that Gov. Evers has called upon me to serve as secretary of state,” Godlewski said. “To become just the third woman in our state’s history to hold this office is the honor of a lifetime. I know how important this role is and my responsibilities are, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

The Wisconsin Secretary of State is a constitutional officer charged with maintaining official legislative and gubernatorial acts and affixing the Great Seal of Wisconsin to all official acts of the governor. Additionally, and importantly, the Secretary of State also serves on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL), one of Wisconsin’s oldest agencies. Godlewski brings unparalleled experience to BCPL, having already served on the board in her capacity as state treasurer.

The BCPL, established by the Wisconsin Constitution, has several key responsibilities, including holding title to nearly 77,000 acres of school trust lands and managing four trust funds totaling more than $1 billion in assets, including the Common School Fund, the net earnings of which are distributed annually to public school districts.

The daughter of two public school teachers, Godlewski is a fifth-generation Wisconsinite, born and raised in Eau Claire, who learned at an early age the importance of public service. Prior to her time in state government, Godlewski worked for almost a decade at the Pentagon.

She was co-founder of MaSa Partners, an impact investment firm that funds early-stage businesses; and a co-founder of WE Capital Fund, which empowers female entrepreneurs through financing opportunities.

In 2022, Godlewski ran for the U.S. Senate, advocating for reproductive healthcare, affordable child care, and paid family leave.

Godlewski’s appointment is effective March 18 and will fill the remainder of La Follette’s four-year term ending in January 2027.

